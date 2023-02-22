×
Jill Biden Takes On Businesswear With Regal Purple Power Suit in Namibia for Africa Tour

The first lady is on a five-day, two-country tour of Africa to foster the U.S.'s relationship with Namibia and Kenya.

US First Lady Jill Biden (L) waves as she exits the plane upon her arrival at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek on February 22, 2023. - US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Namibia and Kenya this week as the White House seeks an economic partnership with Africa contrasting Chinese investment and food shortages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tara Mette / AFP) (Photo by TARA METTE/AFP via Getty Images)
U.S. first lady Jill Biden (L) waves as she exits the plane upon her arrival at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek on Wednesday. AFP via Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden arrived in Namibia on Wednesday, in a deep purple skirt suit with a white blouse underneath. She accessorized with necklaces, earrings and a pair of nude heels.

This is the second purple ensemble the first lady has worn this month. Earlier in February, for the 2023 State of the Union Address given by her husband President Joe Biden, Jill wore a regal purple dress with a statement belt accessorized with gold jewelry.

Namibia's First Lady Monica Geingos(C-R) welcomes US First Lady Jill Biden (C-L) upon her arrival at the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Windhoek on February 22, 2023. - US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Namibia and Kenya this week as the White House seeks an economic partnership with Africa contrasting Chinese investment and food shortages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tara Mette / AFP) (Photo by TARA METTE/AFP via Getty Images)
Namibia’s first lady Monica Geingos(C-R) welcomes U.S. first lady Jill Biden (C-L) upon her arrival at the Hosea Kutako International Airport. AFP via Getty Images

In many African cultures, the color purple is seen as a symbol of royalty, spirituality, wealth and creativity. Jill’s trip to Africa marks her sixth trip overall and the first as first lady.

The first lady’s current trip is a five-day, two-country trip that will see her visit Namibia and Kenya. The visit will focus on empowering women and youth and highlighting food insecurity in the Horn of Africa region. The last time Namibia welcomed a high-ranking U.S. official was in 1996. President Biden is currently committed to strengthening the relationship with the fast-growing region.

According to the White House, Africa is the fastest-growing and youngest region in the world. One of every 4 people in the world will be African by 2050.

The first lady’s visit comes as the White House seeks a deeper economic relationship with Africa. Jill is accompanied on this trip by her granddaughter, Naomi Biden.

