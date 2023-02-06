Jill Biden Makes a Sparkling Statement in Custom Oscar de la Renta Dress at Grammy Awards 2023

Jill Biden stepped on the Grammy Awards 2023 stage to present the Song of the Year award and Best Song for Social Change award dressed in a gold-sequined custom Oscar de la Renta dress on Sunday.

The first lady’s ensemble was a floor-grazing number embellished with leaves and flowers and featured her signature off-the-shoulder and long-sleeved silhouette that she often favors on red-carpet events. She wore a navy blue Oscar de la Renta dress with a similar silhouette and floral pattern when she and President Biden received French president Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron last December at the White House.

Biden kept the accessories to a minimum with a pair of dangling earrings and her wedding ring. The first lady styled her hair in retro Hollywood waves and topped off the look with sparkling eye shadow, nude lips and a classic French manicure.

Jill Biden

For her first time as a presenter, Biden was asked by the Recording Academy to announce the Grammys’ first “Social Change” award to Shervin Hajipour for his song “Baraye” and “Song of the Year” award that went to blues and rock singer Bonnie Raitt for her song “Just Like That.”

Jill Biden and Bonnie Raitt at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Although she was the only member of the government in attendance at the 65th Grammys, Biden is not the first first lady to attend the music awards. Michelle Obama had done so in 2019, wearing a silver-sequined two-piece suit by Sachin & Babi.

The Grammy Awards recognize outstanding recordings, compositions and musical artists over the past year. Comedian Trevor Noah served as host for the third consecutive year. Some of the nominees included Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Brandi Carlile.