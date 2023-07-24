×
Jill Biden Brightens Paris in Yellow Lafayette 148 Dress and Matching Blazer

The first lady of the United States visited France as part of a three-day trip marking the U.S. rejoining UNESCO.

Jill Biden arrived in Paris on Monday wearing a bright outfit. The first lady disembarked at Orly Airport, starting a three-day visit to France to mark the U.S. rejoining the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). She wore a blazer and sheath dress in bright citrine from Lafayette 148 and complemented the look with nude-colored Valentino heels.

Jill Biden disembarks at the Orly Airport in Paris on Monday. Getty Images

Biden’s look was from Lafayette 148’s spring 2023 collection. WWD characterized the collection as “timeless, clean and effortlessly modern.”

“As we were diving into our history, we found out that our original building, 148 Lafayette Street, was originally a printing press, so it got me started on this idea of paper and what that means. It takes you through the journey of paper and what you can do with that fabric,” Lafayette 148 creative director Emily Smith said during a preview appointment of the season’s collection.

In her commitment to sustainability, Biden’s Lafayette 148 dress is a re-wear. The first lady previously wore the dress to visit the Investing in America Workforce Hub earlier this month. The visit was part of President Biden’s Investing in America tour. The first lady, who is also a community college professor, is an advocate for workforce training programs at the high school and college level that will help prepare students for well-paying jobs in America’s job market.

Biden’s visit to France is meant to highlight the importance of the United States’ leadership and collaboration in education, cultural heritage and science around the world.

