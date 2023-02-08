Jill Biden Chooses Regal Purple Dress for State of the Union Address 2023

Jill Biden attended the 2023 State of the Union Address on Tuesday, opting for jewel tones.

In honor of this year’s address given by her husband, President Biden, the first lady wore a regal bright purple dress with a statement belt. She accessorized the look with gold necklaces and gold bracelets.

First lady Jill Biden arrives to the House Chamber for U.S. President Joe Biden ’s State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 7 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

During President Biden’s speech, he called for an end to what he referred to as “junk fees” in travel, entertainment and credit cards. He also discussed economic issues ranging from investment in what he called “places that have been forgotten,” along with reining in corporate stock buybacks, oil and gas company profits, Big Pharma and tax rates for billionaires.

The president also discussed foreign policy issues after a spy balloon from China was shot down, and touched on the war in Ukraine. This marked the first speech Biden has given to Congress since Republicans officially took the majority in the House of Representatives on Jan. 3.

The 2023 State of the Union Address was delivered by the president on Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol. The president was joined in the dais by Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. The annual State of the Union Speech address brings together the three branches of government as the president makes the case for his agenda and the strength of the nation. First Lady Jill Biden was joined in the gallery box by Bono, who became a Kennedy Center Honoree in December; Brandon Tsay, who disarmed a gunman at a Monterey Park, California, shooting; the family of Tyre Nichols; Navajo Nation member Lynette Bonar, and small business owner, Paul Sarzoza.