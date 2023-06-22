Jill Biden Upcycles Regal Purple Dress for White House Visit From India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband, President Joe Biden, at the White House in Washington, D.C., to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

For the occasion, the first lady upcycled a look from February’s State of the Union Address, rewearing a regal bright purple dress with a statement belt.

First Lady Jill Biden , Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden wave during an arrival ceremony at the White House on June 22 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

The first lady took a similar approach to accessorizing for the Indian Prime Minister’s visit as she did at the State of the Union, opting for bangles and bracelets, as well as a pair of Dior’s J’adior slingback pumps featuring a floral print.

The president and first lady greeted Prime Minister Modi on the White House’s South Lawn. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first person of Indian descent to hold the office, was also on hand to greet Modi along with her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Modi’s visit to the White House marks the third state visit of Biden’s presidency. The U.S. is analyzing and working on its foreign policy to improve relations with more countries in the Indo-Pacific region.