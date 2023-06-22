×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 22, 2023

Rick Owens Plied a ‘Grim, Determined Elegance’ for Spring 2024

Behind the Scenes With J Balvin at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Show

Givenchy Touched on Military, Preppy and Formal for Spring

Jill Biden Upcycles Regal Purple Dress for White House Visit From India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The first lady of the U.S. took a sustainable approach to dressing for a visit from India's prime minister.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wave during an arrival ceremony at the White House on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden and Prime Minister Modi will participate in a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, a joint press conference, and a state dinner in the evening. Biden is the first U.S. president to invite Modi for an official state visit. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Vice President Joe Biden arrives with his wife Jill Biden at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
First lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden enter the Rose Garden of the White House for a ceremony honoring the 2009 Teacher of the Year in Washington, Tuesday, April 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Jill Biden, the wife of Vice President Joe Biden, helps pack non-perishable food items along with first lady Michelle Obama, not in picture, congressional spouses and volunteers, at the Capital Area Food Bank, Wednesday, April 29, 2009, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at the opening of the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Washington, on Thursday, May 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband, President Joe Biden, at the White House in Washington, D.C., to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

For the occasion, the first lady upcycled a look from February’s State of the Union Address, rewearing a regal bright purple dress with a statement belt.

First Lady Jill Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden wave during an arrival ceremony at the White House on June 22 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

The first lady took a similar approach to accessorizing for the Indian Prime Minister’s visit as she did at the State of the Union, opting for bangles and bracelets, as well as a pair of Dior’s J’adior slingback pumps featuring a floral print.

The president and first lady greeted Prime Minister Modi on the White House’s South Lawn. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first person of Indian descent to hold the office, was also on hand to greet Modi along with her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

First Lady Jill Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden wave during an arrival ceremony at the White House on June 22 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Modi’s visit to the White House marks the third state visit of Biden’s presidency. The U.S. is analyzing and working on its foreign policy to improve relations with more countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

