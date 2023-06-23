Jill Biden Glitters in Green Ralph Lauren Dress at White House State Dinner for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Lady Jill Biden attended the White House state dinner for India’s prime minister Narendra Modi, wearing Ralph Lauren.

Biden wore a sparkling green dress with long sleeves from the American designer. She typically wears her hair down, but for this state dinner, the first lady opted for curtain bangs and a tight bun pinned in the back.

First Lady Jill Biden , Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for photos at the Grand Staircase of the White House on June 22 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Ralph Lauren has been a go-to designer for current and former first ladies of the U.S. Michelle Obama wore a black off-the-shoulder gown for a 2011 dinner at Winfield House in London. Hillary Clinton wore Ralph Lauren pantsuits many times throughout her campaign trail. For former president Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, Melania Trump wore a sky blue cashmere suit also from the designer.

First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. President Joe Biden step out of the White House before the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the North Portico on June 22 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

The event marked the third state visit of President Joe Biden’s term. The U.S. is working on improving diplomatic relations with India and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Thursday, Jill Biden greeted Modi in an upcycled purple dress, previously worn by her at the 2023 State of the Union in February. She was joined in greeting Modi by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first person of Indian descent to hold the office of vice president of the U.S.

State Dinner Guest List

The White House State Dinner was filled with notable names. Here’s the guest list for the state affair:

Huma Abedin and Heba Abedin

Reem Acra and Dr. Nicolas Tabbal

Mala Adiga, director of policy and projects for the first lady, and Charles Biro

Revathi Advaithi and Jeevan Mulgund

Salman Ahmed, director of the policy planning staff for the State Department, and Cat Davis Ahmed

Kiran Ahuja, director of the Office of Personnel Management, and Robert Shriver III, deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management

Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin

Mukesh Ambani and Ms. Nita Ambani

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Charlene Austin

Arindam Bagchi, additional secretary and spokesman for India

Bela Bajaria and Rekha Bajaria

Bharat Barai and Panna Barai

John R. Bass, undersecretary of state for management, and Holly Holzer Bass

Josh Bekenstein and Anita Bekenstein

Joshua Bell, Grammy-winning violinist

Stephen K. Benjamin, senior adviser to the president for public engagement, and Seema Shrivastava-Patel

Representative Ami Bera and Dr. Janine Vivienne Bera

Anthony Bernal, senior adviser to the first lady

Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden

Ashley Biden and Seema Sadanandan

James Biden and Sara Biden

Naomi Biden Neal and Peter Neal

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Evan Ryan, White House cabinet secretary

Linden Prause Blue and Dr. Chollada Blue

Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, and Kurt M. Campbell, coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the National Security Council

William J. Burns, director of the C.I.A., and Lisa Carty, U.S. representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations

Ángel Cabrera and Beth Cabrera

David Calhoun and Barbara Calhoun

Anthony Capuano

Manesh Chandwani and Alpana Patel

Jagtar Chaudhry

Kenneth Chenault and Kathryn Chenault

Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security at the National Security Council, and Aliza Hapgood Watters

Maria Grazia Chiuri and Karishma Swali

Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Karen Brudvig

Michael Cohen and Dr. Daralyn Samuels

Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson

Jim Crown and Paula Crown

H. Lawrence Culp Jr. and Wendy Culp

Stephanie Cutter and Kellie Meiman Hock

Ashraf Mansur Dahod and Dr. Shamim Ashraf Dahod

Ronak Desai and Dr. Bansari Shah

Darshan Dhaliwal and Debra Dhaliwal

Gary Dickerson and Connie Dickerson

Jen O’Malley Dillon, White House deputy chief of staff, and Patrick Dillon

Michael C. Donilon, senior adviser to the president, and Patricia Donilon

Mark Douglas and Madeleine Douglas

Ajit Doval, national security adviser of India

Jose W. Fernandez, undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, and Andrea Gabor

Jon Finer, principal deputy national security adviser

The Menu

The menu for prime minister Modi’s dinner was as follows:

First course

Marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad

Compressed watermelon

Tangy avocado sauce

Main Course

Stuffed portobello mushrooms

Creamy saffron-infused risotto

Upon request

Sumac-roasted sea bass

Lemon-dill yogurt sauce

Crisped millet cakes

Summer squashes

Dessert

Rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake

Wines

Stone Tower chardonnay “Kristi” 2021

Patel red blend 2019

Domain Carneros brut rosé