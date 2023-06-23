Jill Biden Glitters in Green Ralph Lauren Dress at White House State Dinner for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Lady Jill Biden attended the White House state dinner for India’s prime minister Narendra Modi, wearing Ralph Lauren.
Biden wore a sparkling green dress with long sleeves from the American designer. She typically wears her hair down, but for this state dinner, the first lady opted for curtain bangs and a tight bun pinned in the back.
Ralph Lauren has been a go-to designer for current and former first ladies of the U.S. Michelle Obama wore a black off-the-shoulder gown for a 2011 dinner at Winfield House in London. Hillary Clinton wore Ralph Lauren pantsuits many times throughout her campaign trail. For former president Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration, Melania Trump wore a sky blue cashmere suit also from the designer.
The event marked the third state visit of President Joe Biden’s term. The U.S. is working on improving diplomatic relations with India and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
On Thursday, Jill Biden greeted Modi in an upcycled purple dress, previously worn by her at the 2023 State of the Union in February. She was joined in greeting Modi by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first person of Indian descent to hold the office of vice president of the U.S.
State Dinner Guest List
The White House State Dinner was filled with notable names. Here’s the guest list for the state affair:
Huma Abedin and Heba Abedin
Reem Acra and Dr. Nicolas Tabbal
Mala Adiga, director of policy and projects for the first lady, and Charles Biro
Revathi Advaithi and Jeevan Mulgund
Salman Ahmed, director of the policy planning staff for the State Department, and Cat Davis Ahmed
Kiran Ahuja, director of the Office of Personnel Management, and Robert Shriver III, deputy director of the Office of Personnel Management
Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin
Mukesh Ambani and Ms. Nita Ambani
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Charlene Austin
Arindam Bagchi, additional secretary and spokesman for India
Bela Bajaria and Rekha Bajaria
Bharat Barai and Panna Barai
John R. Bass, undersecretary of state for management, and Holly Holzer Bass
Josh Bekenstein and Anita Bekenstein
Joshua Bell, Grammy-winning violinist
Stephen K. Benjamin, senior adviser to the president for public engagement, and Seema Shrivastava-Patel
Representative Ami Bera and Dr. Janine Vivienne Bera
Anthony Bernal, senior adviser to the first lady
Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen Biden
Ashley Biden and Seema Sadanandan
James Biden and Sara Biden
Naomi Biden Neal and Peter Neal
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Evan Ryan, White House cabinet secretary
Linden Prause Blue and Dr. Chollada Blue
Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, and Kurt M. Campbell, coordinator for the Indo-Pacific at the National Security Council
William J. Burns, director of the C.I.A., and Lisa Carty, U.S. representative to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations
Ángel Cabrera and Beth Cabrera
David Calhoun and Barbara Calhoun
Anthony Capuano
Manesh Chandwani and Alpana Patel
Jagtar Chaudhry
Kenneth Chenault and Kathryn Chenault
Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security at the National Security Council, and Aliza Hapgood Watters
Maria Grazia Chiuri and Karishma Swali
Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Karen Brudvig
Michael Cohen and Dr. Daralyn Samuels
Tim Cook and Lisa Jackson
Jim Crown and Paula Crown
H. Lawrence Culp Jr. and Wendy Culp
Stephanie Cutter and Kellie Meiman Hock
Ashraf Mansur Dahod and Dr. Shamim Ashraf Dahod
Ronak Desai and Dr. Bansari Shah
Darshan Dhaliwal and Debra Dhaliwal
Gary Dickerson and Connie Dickerson
Jen O’Malley Dillon, White House deputy chief of staff, and Patrick Dillon
Michael C. Donilon, senior adviser to the president, and Patricia Donilon
Mark Douglas and Madeleine Douglas
Ajit Doval, national security adviser of India
Jose W. Fernandez, undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, and Andrea Gabor
Jon Finer, principal deputy national security adviser
The Menu
The menu for prime minister Modi’s dinner was as follows:
First course
Marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad
Compressed watermelon
Tangy avocado sauce
Main Course
Stuffed portobello mushrooms
Creamy saffron-infused risotto
Upon request
Sumac-roasted sea bass
Lemon-dill yogurt sauce
Crisped millet cakes
Summer squashes
Dessert
Rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake
Wines
Stone Tower chardonnay “Kristi” 2021
Patel red blend 2019
Domain Carneros brut rosé