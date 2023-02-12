×
Jill Biden’s Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles Jersey Embraces Hometown Pride With an Affectionate Tribute to President Joe

The first lady, who graduated from high school in the Philadelphia suburbs, is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for a reception for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees at the White House on December 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. This year's honorees include actor and filmmaker George Clooney; singer-songwriter Amy Grant; singer Gladys Knight; composer Tania León; and Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
ATLANTA, GA - 1994: Country singers, Wynonna Judd (left) and her mother Naomi Judd, perform during the half-time show at the 1994 Atlanta, Georgia, Superbowl XXVII football game at the Georgia Dome. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
29 JAN 1995: TONY BENNETT PERFORMS AT HALF TIME OF THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VERSUS THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS IN SUPER BOWL XXIX AT JOE ROBBIE STADIUM IN MIAMI, FLORIDA. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
28 Jan 1996: Diana Ross performs at the halftime show during Super Bowl XXX between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the game 27 - 17. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport
First lady Jill Biden took to Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday to throw her support behind the Philadelphia Eagles as they competed for the championship title against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona.

In a video on her Instagram account, she’s seen wearing a Philadelphia Eagle’s jersey with the number 46 on the back and the name “Biden” underneath as a nod to her husband, President Joe Biden, who is the 46th president of the United States.

The first lady is seen walking away from the camera, putting the back of the jersey in full view. Underneath, she wore a long-sleeve emerald green sweater.

The first lady is an expected Philadelphia Eagles fan as President Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, sharing the same home state as the Eagles. Jill also graduated from high school in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Last week, ahead of the Super Bowl, the first lady was also present for President Biden’s State of the Union speech. For the occasion, she wore a regal purple dress with a statement belt.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup includes R&B icon Babyface, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna performed during the Halftime Show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.

