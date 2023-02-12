Jill Biden’s Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles Jersey Embraces Hometown Pride With an Affectionate Tribute to President Joe

First lady Jill Biden took to Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday to throw her support behind the Philadelphia Eagles as they competed for the championship title against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona.

In a video on her Instagram account, she’s seen wearing a Philadelphia Eagle’s jersey with the number 46 on the back and the name “Biden” underneath as a nod to her husband, President Joe Biden, who is the 46th president of the United States.

The first lady is seen walking away from the camera, putting the back of the jersey in full view. Underneath, she wore a long-sleeve emerald green sweater.

The first lady is an expected Philadelphia Eagles fan as President Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, sharing the same home state as the Eagles. Jill also graduated from high school in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Last week, ahead of the Super Bowl, the first lady was also present for President Biden’s State of the Union speech. For the occasion, she wore a regal purple dress with a statement belt.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup includes R&B icon Babyface, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Rihanna performed during the Halftime Show. For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program includes an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rhianna during the halftime show.