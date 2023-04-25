Jill Biden Embraces Springtime in Floral Dress at White House State Dinner Preview for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

Jill Biden embraced the theme of spring with her outfit at the White House State Dinner preview on Monday in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden at a media preview of the White House State Dinner. Getty Images

Preparing for the arrival of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, the first lady wore a floral-patterned A-line dress to the media preview. Her dress featured botanical designs, including green stems, leaves and light pink flowers. The skirt of her dress also had dramatic pleating.

She coordinated her look with black pointed-toe heels and dainty pearl hoop earrings. President Biden went classic in a navy suit with a blue tie.

Jill Biden Getty Images

According to a statement from the White House, the “upcoming visit celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world.”

Also on Monday, POTUS and FLOTUS held a ceremony at the White House honoring the 2023 Teacher of the Year recipients, where Jill Biden donned the same dress.

(L-R) U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, first lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden applaud as Rebekah Peterson is named the 2023 National Teacher of the Year at the White House. Getty Images

The first lady is known for her timeless signature style choices. In April, for the White House Easter Egg Roll, she wore a pastel-green pantsuit. For the White House reception celebrating Lunar New Year in January, she went red in a multicolor-patterned custom gown designed by One/Of. To the White House State Dinner in December, FLOTUS wore a custom Oscar de la Renta off-the-shoulder hand-beaded navy floral gown.