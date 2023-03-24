BTS Star Jimin Suits Up in Dior for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

K-pop star Jimin appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday wearing a gardener-inspired ensemble from Dior.

For his TV appearance, the BTS member wore Dior’s gardener’s jacket in a thick gray cotton canvas with matching gardener’s pants. He wore a classic white crewneck T-shirt underneath the ensemble and accessorized with a single wide diamond-hinged bangle in 18k white gold from Tiffany & Co. Jimin finished the look with black socks and Dior shoes.

Singer Jimin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

During his segment on the late-night show, Jimin talked about BTS, meeting President Biden at the White House and taught Fallon some simple choreography.

Jimin also performed his single “Like Crazy” from his new album “Face,” which was released Friday. This was Jimin’s first solo guest appearance on a late-night TV show.

Singer Jimin shows host Jimmy Fallon a dance move. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jimin was named a global brand ambassador for Dior in January. His relationship with Dior dates back to 2019 when menswear creative director Kim Jones designed stage outfits for BTS’ “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour. BTS has worked with brands including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Louis Vuitton.

In March, Tiffany & Co. named Jimin its latest brand ambassador. As part of his ambassadorship, Jimin will appear in ad campaigns and at key brand events. The K-pop star has a reach exceeding 48 million followers on Instagram.

BTS surprised fans in June when they revealed the band would take a break for members to explore solo projects and complete their mandatory military service.