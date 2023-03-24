×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: March 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Designer Katie Gallagher’s Death Is Deemed a Homicide

Fashion

Meet the Nine Finalists of the 2023 LVMH Prize

Beauty

C-beauty in 2023: A New Competitive Landscape

BTS Star Jimin Suits Up in Dior for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

The K-pop star is promoting his new album "Face," which was released Friday.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1821 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Jimin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Singer Jimin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. Todd Owyoung/NBC

K-pop star Jimin appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday wearing a gardener-inspired ensemble from Dior.

For his TV appearance, the BTS member wore Dior’s gardener’s jacket in a thick gray cotton canvas with matching gardener’s pants. He wore a classic white crewneck T-shirt underneath the ensemble and accessorized with a single wide diamond-hinged bangle in 18k white gold from Tiffany & Co. Jimin finished the look with black socks and Dior shoes.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1821 -- Pictured: Singer Jimin during an interview on Thursday, March 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Singer Jimin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

During his segment on the late-night show, Jimin talked about BTS, meeting President Biden at the White House and taught Fallon some simple choreography.

Related Galleries

Jimin also performed his single “Like Crazy” from his new album “Face,” which was released Friday. This was Jimin’s first solo guest appearance on a late-night TV show.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1821 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Jimin shows host Jimmy Fallon a dance move during their interview on Thursday, March 23, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Singer Jimin shows host Jimmy Fallon a dance move. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jimin was named a global brand ambassador for Dior in January. His relationship with Dior dates back to 2019 when menswear creative director Kim Jones designed stage outfits for BTS’ “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour. BTS has worked with brands including McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Louis Vuitton.

In March, Tiffany & Co. named Jimin its latest brand ambassador. As part of his ambassadorship, Jimin will appear in ad campaigns and at key brand events. The K-pop star has a reach exceeding 48 million followers on Instagram.

BTS surprised fans in June when they revealed the band would take a break for members to explore solo projects and complete their mandatory military service.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad