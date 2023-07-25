BTS’ Jimin Reacts to Ryan Gosling’s Ken Wearing His ‘Permission to Dance’ Outfit in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s male counterpart Ken in the box office hit “Barbie,” has admitted to breaking a sacred rule among Kens: copying someone else’s style. The person he copied in question was BTS’ Jimin.

“Hi Jimin, it’s Ryan Gosling here. I notice that your ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie ‘Barbie.’ I have to give it to you — you wore it first. You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession,” he said in a video posted to Barbie‘s official Twitter page. “I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so…it’ll be much better in your hands.”

The outfit Gosling is referring to is a black floral embroidered Western-style shirt with fringe detail that Jimin wore in the music video for “Permission to Dance.” The popular song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on July 21, 2021, earning 15.9 million streams, 1.1 million radio airplay impressions and selling 140,000 copies within its first week of release.

Jimin received the guitar that Gosling so generously offered and shared a video on his Instagram account, accepting the gift.

“Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin,” the singer said in a video posted to his Instagram on Monday, holding Ken’s guitar from the movie. “Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching ‘Barbie.’ Go Barbie.”

“Barbie” starring Gosling and Margot Robbie as the title character is now playing in theaters.