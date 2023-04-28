Jimin Suits Up in Dior With Dazzling Flower Brooch for Tiffany & Co.’s Star-studded NYC Flagship Store Reopening Event

Jimin took an all-black approach to sharp dressing on Thursday in New York City.

The BTS singer wore a Dior suit from the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collection, coordinating the look with shiny black boots and a dazzling Tiffany and Co. flower-shaped brooch.

Jimin at the grand-reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store on April 27 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Jimin was named an official ambassador for Tiffany earlier in April, exclusively reported by WWD. He appeared in his first campaign for the brand alongside Zoë Kravitz and Gal Gadot, titled “This is Tiffany,” wearing the brand’s Tiffany T rose gold rings and a bracelet.

“It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry,” he said in a statement about his Tiffany contract.

The K-pop star, who currently has 49 million followers on Instagram, continues to make ventures in fashion and music.

In January, the BTS singer was revealed as Dior’s latest global brand ambassador. In March, Jimin wore a gardener’s jacket and pants set by Dior to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which marked his first solo guest appearance on a late-night TV show. He also released his debut solo album, “Face,” on March 24, which features the single “Like Crazy.”

Tiffany marked the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store, now called The Landmark, on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York with an exclusive party. The event featured a headlining performance by Katy Perry and DJ set by Mark Ronson. Guests included Gal Gadot, Hailey Bieber, Pharrell and Anya-Taylor Joy.