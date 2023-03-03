BTS Star Jimin Is Tiffany & Co.’s Most-liked Tweet Ever, Besting Beyoncé, Rosé and Nike After Global Ambassador Debut

Jimin of the global phenomenon K-pop group BTS was named the latest brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co. The singer will appear in Tiffany & Co.’s campaigns and at special events as an official representative for the jewelry label.

His first ad campaign for the brand will be released later this year at an unspecified date. “Jimin will showcase his unique approach to jewelry styling as he wears iconic Tiffany & Co. designs in forthcoming campaigns,” said a statement unveiling his contract with Tiffany.

The pop star, who has 42 million followers on Twitter, was the network’s number-one trending topic worldwide and number five in the U.S. According to Tweetsort, which analyzes engagement metrics of the platform’s accounts, it was Tiffany & Co.’s most-liked tweet of all time with 317,000 likes. To compare, the brand’s Nike collaboration announcement in January received 28,000 likes, Blackpink singer Rosé’s debut as a Tiffany & Co. global ambassador in 2021 earned 19,000 likes, and Beyoncé’s ad campaign announcement, which was exclusively revealed by WWD in 2021, received more than 7,000 likes.

The reactions to Jimin’s Tiffany & Co. ambassadorship were enthusiastic.

One Twitter user remarked, “Say it louder Team Jimin” while others got much more creative in their approach, with one user recreating the iconic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” poster saying, “’Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ starring Park Jimin.”

Say it louder Team Jimin📣 💅



TIFFANY GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN pic.twitter.com/lQ9LxL080R — VOTE FOR JIMIN ¹³ PJM1 in March😍 (@voteforpjm) March 3, 2023

jimin with his tiffany & co. jewelry pic.twitter.com/s2cr1RlWe2 — FACE 🪞 (@jmfolder) March 2, 2023

'Breakfast at Tiffany's' starring Park Jimin pic.twitter.com/Hu5ZXTfUW7 — rose⁷ on the street 🪞 (@taessarect) March 2, 2023

Earlier this year, Jimin was named a brand ambassador for Dior. Both Dior and Tiffany & Co. are owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

With the rising influence of K-pop globally, South Korea is viewed as a major opportunity for the luxury fashion sector. In 2021, Tiffany & Co. signed Blackpink vocalist Rosé as a brand ambassador, and she has since appeared in campaigns for the brand’s Lock and Hardwear collections.

Jimin’s fellow BTS member J-Hope was signed as a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Suga of BTS is also a brand ambassador for Valentino.