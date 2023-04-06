×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: April 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Walmart Plans to Add $130B in Sales

Business

Cultural Hybridity and the Future of Fashion

Business

Latin America’s Luxury Sales Drop After Two-year Boom 

Jodie Comer Sparkles in Plunging Black Sequined Dress on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

The actress just won her first Oliver Award for her performance in the one-woman play, “Prima Facie."

Jodie Comer on the April 5 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Jodie Comer on the April 5 episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Jodie Comer made a shimmering appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” wearing a black sequin gown.

Jodie Comer on the April 5 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Jodie Comer on the April 5 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Comer’s dress featured an A-line skirt that prompted lots of movement, thin straps and a scoop neckline with a plunge. She paired her black gown with strappy black heels and wore her signature blond tresses in ’70s-style layers.

Comer frequently collaborates with stylist Elizabeth Saltzman on her looks.

Related Galleries

Jodie Comer on the April 5 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Jodie Comer on the April 5 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

While on the night show, Comer talked with Colbert about her Liverpool accent, starring in the one-woman play “Prima Facie” and her parents’ reaction to her recent Oliver Award win in March.

“Well, my mom and dad have got it at the moment. They took it home because we had to leave,” Comer said about her Oliver Award, later saying, “I told my dad to put it in the bag, like ‘don’t get it out of the bag,’ but he was carrying it and got a free upgrade on the train and a free lunch at his local pub.”

Jodie Comer on the April 5 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Jodie Comer on the April 5 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

When asked by Colbert about starring in the play, Comer shared, “That’s the most interesting thing, actually. What I learned was its rhythm. If the rhythm is off, the only person who can change it is you.”

“Prima Facie” centers around a barrister who suddenly faces an unexpected event that forces her to confront morals and the law. For the Oliver Awards, Comer looked to Alexander McQueen for her outfit, wearing a high-low off-the-shoulder red gown from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The play, which will premiere on Broadway on April 23 after a sold-out run in London’s West End, is another milestone for the actress, as it’s her Broadway debut. Comer has previously starred in “Killing Eve” and “Free Guy.”

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad