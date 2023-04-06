Jodie Comer Sparkles in Plunging Black Sequined Dress on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Jodie Comer made a shimmering appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” wearing a black sequin gown.

Jodie Comer on the April 5 episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Comer’s dress featured an A-line skirt that prompted lots of movement, thin straps and a scoop neckline with a plunge. She paired her black gown with strappy black heels and wore her signature blond tresses in ’70s-style layers.

Comer frequently collaborates with stylist Elizabeth Saltzman on her looks.

While on the night show, Comer talked with Colbert about her Liverpool accent, starring in the one-woman play “Prima Facie” and her parents’ reaction to her recent Oliver Award win in March.

“Well, my mom and dad have got it at the moment. They took it home because we had to leave,” Comer said about her Oliver Award, later saying, “I told my dad to put it in the bag, like ‘don’t get it out of the bag,’ but he was carrying it and got a free upgrade on the train and a free lunch at his local pub.”

When asked by Colbert about starring in the play, Comer shared, “That’s the most interesting thing, actually. What I learned was its rhythm. If the rhythm is off, the only person who can change it is you.”

“Prima Facie” centers around a barrister who suddenly faces an unexpected event that forces her to confront morals and the law. For the Oliver Awards, Comer looked to Alexander McQueen for her outfit, wearing a high-low off-the-shoulder red gown from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The play, which will premiere on Broadway on April 23 after a sold-out run in London’s West End, is another milestone for the actress, as it’s her Broadway debut. Comer has previously starred in “Killing Eve” and “Free Guy.”