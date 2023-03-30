Jodie Turner-Smith Makes a Blue Statement at THR and Jimmy Choo’s Hollywood’s Most Powerful Stylists Dinner

Jodie Turner-Smith attended the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood dinner on Tuesday, wearing a statement-making dress.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress wore a formfitting long-sleeve electric blue gown with a tasseled off-shoulder detail and a feather neckline with a small train. She contrasted the electric blue dress with canary yellow-heeled thong sandals.

Jodie Turner-Smith at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo ’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Event on March 28 in West Hollywood, California. Donato Sardella

To create her look for the event, Turner-Smith worked with her stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, known by their moniker Wayman and Micah. The duo is also the stylists to many A-list Hollywood actresses, including Tessa Thompson, Regina King and Niecy Nash.

Turner-Smith, along with Wayman and Micah, were featured together in The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Stylists issue. On the cover of the magazine, Turner-Smith wore a light purple Gucci gown with an asymmetrical green stripe and snap hook-and-eye closure.

The actress, who typically sports a short haircut, opted for a blonde wig with bangs for the event.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Sandra Choi at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Event on March 28 in West Hollywood. Donato Sardella

It was an exceedingly busy day for Turner-Smith, as she also attended the premiere of her new movie “Murder Mystery 2,” which will be released on Netflix on Friday. For the premiere, Turner-Smith wore a gold Schiaparelli coat dress featuring an oversize collar and a double-breasted-style top adorned with gold buttons.

The actress is also an ambassador for Gucci, starring in the brand’s Gucci Bloom fragrance campaign in 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood event celebrated the magazine’s annual 25 Most Powerful Stylists list. Presented at Sunset Tower, guests including Elle Fanning, Megan Thee Stallion and Jodie Turner-Smith toasted fashion’s top celebrity stylists. The evening’s honorees included Erin Walsh, Law Roach, Molly Dickson and Warren Alfie Baker, as well as Rising Star and Social Star stylists, including Chloe Takayanagi, Dani Michelle, Emma Morrison and Enrique Melendez.