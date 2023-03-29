Jodie Turner-Smith Grooves in ’70s-inspired Gold Coat Dress at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Los Angeles Premiere

Jodie Turner-Smith shined at the ‘Murder Mystery 2‘ premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The actress, who stars in the Netflix film, wore a gold Schiaparelli coat dress that featured an oversize collar and a double-breasted torso adorned with gold buttons.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of “Murder Mystery 2” on March 28 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The dress was from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, titled “The Extra Ordinary.” WWD characterized the collection, under the brand’s creative director Daniel Roseberry, as “crisp designs, from chic black tailoring through to monochromatic eveningwear, acted as a canvas for his signature trompe-l’oeil embellishments and anatomical gold hardware.”

Turner-Smith coordinated her all-gold look, which was reminiscent of the ’70s, with gold earrings and an eye-themed statement ring. When it came to hair, she brought the retro theme home with an afro.

Turner-Smith is no stranger to standout fashion moments. She embraced the disco era once before at the Brit Awards in February, wearing a metallic cutout gown with high slits, pairing the silver look with a curly afro. That same month, for the BAFTA Film Awards, Turner-Smith wore a lavender crystal-embroidered Gucci gown with fluffy features. To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, she stunned in a black Gucci dress with a plunging red top and a sheer diamond-patterned bottom.

“Murder Mystery 2” is a sequel to the 2019 film “Murder Mystery.” Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return as the leads of the comedy. In addition to them, the film also stars Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong and Mélanie Laurent. The movie premieres on Netflix on March 31.