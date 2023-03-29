×
Jodie Turner-Smith Grooves in ’70s-inspired Gold Coat Dress at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Los Angeles Premiere

The actress stars in the Netflix comedy film, which features Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as a private detective married couple.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" on March 28 in Los Angeles.
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
Schiaparelli RTW Spring 2023
View ALL 46 Photos

Jodie Turner-Smith shined at the ‘Murder Mystery 2‘ premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The actress, who stars in the Netflix film, wore a gold Schiaparelli coat dress that featured an oversize collar and a double-breasted torso adorned with gold buttons.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" on March 28 in Los Angeles.
Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of “Murder Mystery 2” on March 28 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The dress was from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, titled “The Extra Ordinary.” WWD characterized the collection, under the brand’s creative director Daniel Roseberry, as “crisp designs, from chic black tailoring through to monochromatic eveningwear, acted as a canvas for his signature trompe-l’oeil embellishments and anatomical gold hardware.”

Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" on March 28 in Los Angeles.
Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of “Murder Mystery 2” on March 28 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Turner-Smith coordinated her all-gold look, which was reminiscent of the ’70s, with gold earrings and an eye-themed statement ring. When it came to hair, she brought the retro theme home with an afro.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" on March 28 in Los Angeles.
Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of “Murder Mystery 2” on March 28 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Turner-Smith is no stranger to standout fashion moments. She embraced the disco era once before at the Brit Awards in February, wearing a metallic cutout gown with high slits, pairing the silver look with a curly afro. That same month, for the BAFTA Film Awards, Turner-Smith wore a lavender crystal-embroidered Gucci gown with fluffy features. To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, she stunned in a black Gucci dress with a plunging red top and a sheer diamond-patterned bottom.

“Murder Mystery 2” is a sequel to the 2019 film “Murder Mystery.” Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return as the leads of the comedy. In addition to them, the film also stars Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong and Mélanie Laurent. The movie premieres on Netflix on March 31.

