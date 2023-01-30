×
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow’s Pink Pre-game Outfit Goes Viral With Graphic ‘Sorry in Advance’ Shirt

The football player's T-shirt from Sorry in Advance has sold out on the brand's website.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Joe Burrow, #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals, walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

While he might not be going to this year’s Super Bowl, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still making headlines for other reasons.

On Sunday, when the football player arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, for a rematch with the Chiefs, Burrow wore a pink denim jacket with a white T-shirt featuring a bear wearing a top that said “Sorry.” The bear on the shirt held a red tag that read “Sorry in Advance.” The branded shirt is from the clothing line Sorry in Advance.

While the T-shirt was available for $58 on the brand’s website, it appears to have sold out in its full-size run from XS to XXL. The T-shirt was described on the brand’s website as an “oversized high-quality streetwear style tee with screen printed graphic on chest.”

The shirt is made from 100 percent ring-spun cotton and details include a double-needle collar, twill-taped neck and shoulders and a double-needle armhole, sleeve and bottom hem.

sorry not sorry bear shirt outfit, KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals arrives prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals arrives prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at on Jan. 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

Burrow also wore a pair of lightly tinted square sunglasses, a silver chain and a multicolored necklace to complete his look.

Ahead of the game, the Cincinnati Bengal’s Twitter account posted a video of Burrow in the look with the caption, “It just got a whole lot colder in KC.”

While the Bengals did play a competitive game against the Chiefs, they ultimately lost to the Chiefs 23 to 20 when Kansas City kicked a final seconds field goal.

Super Bowl LVII will take place Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The game will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Pop star Rihanna will perform at the halftime show.

