Rina Sawayama’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Promo Tour Wardrobe Includes Edgy Cutouts, Padded Shoulders and a Shimmering Sculpted Bodice

Rina Sawayama continues to deliver edgy looks.

The singer, who is most known for her pop-infused singles “Hold The Girl” and “This Hell,” has had many standout fashion moments while on a press run for “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Starring alongside A-list actors, including Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne, Sawayama’s appearance in the film is her debut movie role.

Here, WWD rounds up Sawayama’s memorable looks while promoting the upcoming film, coming to theaters on Friday.

Rina Sawayama at the Los Angeles premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Michael Buckner for Variety

To the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, Sawayama brought grunge and glam front and center in a Luis de Javier look from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The dress was covered in circular reinforcements, giving an edgy touch to the off-the-shoulder gown, which also had a fringe-style train. The singer also showcased a new hairstyle at the carpet premiere, wearing her black tresses chopped.

Rina Sawayama at the “John Wick: Chapter 4” screening on March 15 in New York City. Getty Images

Sawayama looked to Thom Browne’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection for the movie’s screening in New York City on March 15, wearing a mock-neck dress with mixed tartan and paisley patterns. The gown’s silhouette featured sharp details, including dramatic shoulder pads. For her look, the actress and singer worked with stylist Jared Ellner.

Rina Sawayama on the March 15 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

For her night-show debut, Sawayama appeared on the March 15 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in a fiery-red set which consisted of a motorcycle-style jacket and a high-slit skirt. In talking about training for the film, she told Fallon, “It was five weeks of training, which is not enough,” later adding, “The first day of training I did a move where you’re in a squat position and you dodge, like this and I threw my back out.”

Rina Sawayama at the “John Wick: Chapter 4” UK Gala Screening on March 6 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sawayama shined at the U.K. gala screening for the film on March 6, in a silver gown with matching shimmering adornments. The gown had a pegged silhouette, with a slight sculpt around her hips and shoulders. When it came to hair, Sawayama wore her long black tresses down her back with bangs.