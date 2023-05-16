Johnny Depp Opts for Classic Suit at Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet 2023 for ‘Jeanne du Barry’ Premiere With Maïwenn and Cast

Johnny Depp appeared at the opening night of Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, where he attended a screening of “Jeanne du Barry.” The historical drama follows the life of King Louis XV’s mistress. Maïwenn directs the film and stars as the titular character, while Depp portrays the French monarch.

Depp wore a black suit over a white button-down, pairing it with platform patent leather Oxfords. “Jeanne du Barry” marks the actor’s first film since 2020.

Johnny Depp at a screening of “Jeanne du Barry” during the Cannes Film Festival. Michael Buckner for Variety

Depp’s career had been on a downswing after he faced assault allegations and two highly publicized trials against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. However, Depp was applauded while posing for photos and signing autographs. Fans on a nearby balcony held handmade signs reading “Congrats Johnny” and “Viva Johnny.”

On the red carpet, Depp was flanked by his costars Pauline Pollmann, Diego Le Fur, Maïwenn, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud. Maïwenn opted for a black velvet gown with bows affixed to each shoulder.

(L-R): Pauline Pollmann, Diego Le Fur, Maïwenn, Johnny Depp, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pascal Greggory and Melvil Poupaud at at a screening of “Jeanne du Barry” during the Cannes Film Festival. Michael Buckner for Variety

Depp’s partnership with Dior’s Sauvage cologne was recently extended. The actor signed a more than $20 million deal with LVMH this week, as reported in Variety. Sauvage is one of the luxury conglomerate’s bestselling fragrances.

The Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating to 1946, the International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France.

From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.