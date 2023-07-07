Jon Bon Jovi Suits Up With Blue Blazer and Casual White T-shirt for Wimbledon 2023 Day Five

Jon Bon Jovi attended Day Five of Wimbledon 2023 in London on Friday, wearing a summer suit for the occasion.

The musician wore a dark blue sport suit paired with a classic white crewneck T-shirt. He accessorized with aviator sunglasses, topping off the summer look.

Jon Bon Jovi at Wimbledon 2023 on July 7. PA Images via Getty Images

Day Five of Wimbledon includes some high-stakes matches. Novak Djokovic is set to take on longtime rival Stan Wawrinka in the men’s singles third round on Centre Court. Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz is moving into the third round after claiming victory over Alexandre Müller. In a nail-biting game, British fan favorite Andy Muller lost to Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In addition to attending Wimbledon, Bon Jovi is also using his London trip to help promote Hampton Water Rosé, his wine brand. This week, the rock star, along with his son Jesse Bongiovi and accomplished winemaker Gérard Bertrand, held an event on Tuesday to celebrate the sixth vintage from the rosé brand.

Bertrand is a globally known winemaker and his namesake company includes 16 wineries and 16 châteaux. The concept for Hampton Water Rosé was created by Jon Bon Jovi and Bongiovi as a father-son project.

Wimbledon has seen a sizable number of celebrity attendees. On Tuesday, Catherine, Princess of Wales, a patron of the All England Tennis Club, made her first appearance at the event, wearing a double-breasted mint green Balmain blazer and Gianvito Rossi pumps. The Princess was joined by legendary tennis player Roger Federer in the royal box.