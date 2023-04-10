Jonas Brothers Debut New Music and Join Sketch With Molly Shannon Wearing Matching Red Stretch Pants on ‘SNL’

Jonas Brothers were the musical guest on the Easter episode of “Saturday Night Live” on Saturday, previewing new music.

The pop band performed two singles from their upcoming album, titled “The Album.” They took the “SNL” stage to perform “Waffle House” and debut “Walls,” both singles from the upcoming project, which will be released on May 12.

Jonas Brothers perform “Waffle House” on “Saturday Night Live.” Will Heath/NBC

Working with stylist Sydney Lopez and grooming artist Amy Komorowski, the Jonas Brothers coordinated in sharp lapel outfits, with Nick wearing denim, Kevin wearing a jacket with silver accents and Joe embracing patterns in a black-and-white diamond-printed jacket.

Along with debuting new music, the Jonas Brothers showcased their acting abilities during the show. The trio starred in a sketch with guest-host Molly Shannon, who portrayed the 50-year-old dancer Salley O’Malley, one of Shannon’s most famous characters from her time as a cast member on the show.

Molly Shannon as Sally O’Malley, Joe Jonas , Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas during the “Sally O’Malley” sketch on the April 8 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Will Heath/NBC

For the sketch, the Jonas Brothers arrived in patterns, wearing camouflage, leaf prints and florals, before ripping them off to reveal matching outfits.

They danced with Shannon, wearing stretch pants sets that featured a white border around the waist and a plunging ruffle-adorned trim around the neckline.

Molly Shannon as Sally O’Malley, Joe Jonas , Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas during the “Sally O’Malley” sketch on the April 8 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Will Heath/NBC

“Saturday Night Live” returned for its annual Easter episode for season 48, hosted for the second time by Shannon. She was an “SNL” cast member from 1995 to 2001, and hosted the show for the first time in 2007.