Jonathan Groff Dons Plaid for ‘Knock at the Cabin’ New York City Premiere

The actor's new apocalyptic thriller premieres in U.S. theaters on Friday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: Jonathan Groff attends Universal Pictures' "Knock At The Cabin" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Jonathan Groff attends Universal Pictures' "Knock at the Cabin" world premiere on Jan. 30 in New York City. Getty Images

Jonathan Groff arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film “Knock at the Cabin,” on Monday, taking a more creative approach to suiting.

In honor of his new movie, the actor wore a brown and charcoal double-breasted suit with a matching shirt from Dzojchen. He coordinated the look with black suede boots.

To create his look for the premiere, Groff worked with stylist Erica Cloud. Cloud has also worked with Dan Levy, D’Arcy Carden and Laura Dern.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: Jonathan Groff attends Universal Pictures' "Knock At The Cabin" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Jonathan Groff attends Universal Pictures’ “Knock at the Cabin” world premiere on Jan. 30 in New York City. Getty Images

Groff has long been a fixture on the Broadway circuit, racking up many stage credits and catapulting himself to Broadway stardom in the original run of “Spring Awakening.” For his role in the show, he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. He starred opposite Lea Michele in the production.

Groff became known to television audiences with a recurring role on “Glee,” a lead role in the series “Looking” and the television movie “The Normal Heart.”

The actor has slowly transitioned into more film projects, famously voicing the character Kristoff in the hit Disney film franchise “Frozen” in both the first film, and the sequel. He also starred in the most recent Matrix sequel, “The Matrix Resurrections.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 30: Jonathan Groff attends Universal Pictures' "Knock At The Cabin" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Jonathan Groff attends Universal Pictures’ “Knock at the Cabin” world premiere on Jan. 30 in New York City. Getty Images

The brand Groff selected for the event, Dzojchen, began gaining traction in America in 2015 when former Council of Fashion Designers of America president Diane von Furstenburg and CFDA chief executive officer Steven Kolb launched Fashion Futures, a business development program to bring the work of Singapore-based designers to New York. Dzojchen’s designer Chelsea Scott-Blackhall was one of three designers selected for the program.

“Knock at the Cabin” is an apocalyptic psychological horror film directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The movie is based on the 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World.” The film debuts on Friday in the U.S.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

