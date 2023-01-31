Jonathan Groff Dons Plaid for ‘Knock at the Cabin’ New York City Premiere

Jonathan Groff arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of his new film “Knock at the Cabin,” on Monday, taking a more creative approach to suiting.

In honor of his new movie, the actor wore a brown and charcoal double-breasted suit with a matching shirt from Dzojchen. He coordinated the look with black suede boots.

To create his look for the premiere, Groff worked with stylist Erica Cloud. Cloud has also worked with Dan Levy, D’Arcy Carden and Laura Dern.

Jonathan Groff attends Universal Pictures’ “Knock at the Cabin” world premiere on Jan. 30 in New York City. Getty Images

Groff has long been a fixture on the Broadway circuit, racking up many stage credits and catapulting himself to Broadway stardom in the original run of “Spring Awakening.” For his role in the show, he was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. He starred opposite Lea Michele in the production.

Groff became known to television audiences with a recurring role on “Glee,” a lead role in the series “Looking” and the television movie “The Normal Heart.”

The actor has slowly transitioned into more film projects, famously voicing the character Kristoff in the hit Disney film franchise “Frozen” in both the first film, and the sequel. He also starred in the most recent Matrix sequel, “The Matrix Resurrections.”

The brand Groff selected for the event, Dzojchen, began gaining traction in America in 2015 when former Council of Fashion Designers of America president Diane von Furstenburg and CFDA chief executive officer Steven Kolb launched Fashion Futures, a business development program to bring the work of Singapore-based designers to New York. Dzojchen’s designer Chelsea Scott-Blackhall was one of three designers selected for the program.

“Knock at the Cabin” is an apocalyptic psychological horror film directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The movie is based on the 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World.” The film debuts on Friday in the U.S.