Jordana Brewster Opts for Edgy Nili Lotan Ensemble at Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party

Jordana Brewster attended the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Theron wasn’t in attendance as she was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Brewster wore an all black three-piece ensemble by Nili Lotan, which included a cropped knit turtleneck, a silk maxi skirt and a leather jacket. The actress carried a velvet top handle Tyler Ellis bag, while her other accessories included high-heeled sandals by Paris Texas and Tabayer gold hoops.

Jordana Brewster at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2023 Block Party. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Brewster was assisted by celebrity stylist Katie Bofshever, who also dresses Lily Rabe, Brittany Snow and “Yellowjackets” star Sammi Hanratty.

Makeup artist Lilly Keys Westbrook gave Brewster a smoky eye and nude lip, while hairdresser Clariss Anya Rubenstein styled the actress’ highlighted brunette tresses.

On the red carpet, Brewster posed with her “Fast X” costar, Michelle Rodriguez. Rodriguez opted for a shimmery champagne slip dress, which she wore underneath a black and white printed motorcycle jacket.

Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez Mark Von Holden for Variety

“Fast X,” out now, stars Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno and Brie Larson alongside “Fast & Furious” regulars like Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson. The hit action franchise is coming to an end, with “Fast X” being the first installment in a two-part finale. Theron also reprises the role of Cipher in “Fast X.” She previously portrayed the villain in 2021’s “Fast 9.”

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, founded by the actress in 2007, champions youth across the African continent. The charity invests in organizations that advance their health, community and educational opportunities. The CTAOP’s annual Block Party serves as a fundraiser for the organization.