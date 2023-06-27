Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sherry Cola and More Stars at the ‘Joy Ride’ Premiere in Los Angeles

Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu and more stars attended the premiere of “Joy Ride” in Los Angeles on Monday.

Out July 5, the upcoming comedy follows childhood friends Audrey (Park) and Lolo (Sherry Cola) as they travel to China to search for Audrey’s birth mother. Joined by Audrey’s former roommate, Kat (Hsu), and Lolo’s cousin, Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), the foursome ends up entangled in a variety of wild shenanigans as they attempt to avoid a drug bust.

Below, see what the stars of “Joy Ride” wore to the premiere.

Ashley Park

Ashley Park at the premiere of “Joy Ride” on June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Park wears a high-low halter-neck gown with a chiffon train and accordion-pleated ruffles. The “Emily in Paris” star also layered on a set of bangles and rings. A pair of gold platform open-toe heels completed her look.

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu at the premiere of “Joy Ride” on June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Hsu suited up in this embellished set, which consists of a cropped blazer and trousers covered in intricate embroidery. She accessorized with metallic point-toe pumps and minimalist dangle earrings.

Sherry Cola

Sherry Cola at the premiere of “Joy Ride” on June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Cola embraced all-white dressing in a double-breasted floor-length overcoat, satin blouse and pleated trousers. The actress also wore a set of layered necklaces and metallic heels.

Sabrina Wu

Sabrina Wu at the premiere of “Joy Ride” on June 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Lionsgate

Wu wears a black patterned button-up with pockets and grey pleated trousers with lug-sole patent leather loafers.

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen at the premiere of “Joy Ride” on June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Seth Rogen, one of the film’s producers, opted for khaki pants and a striped button-down, which he matched to his orange suede jacket. Rogen also added on sleek white sneakers and a pair of retro-inspired aviators.