Jrue and Lauren Holiday Wear Color-coordinated Suits at ESPYs 2023 for Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Jrue and Lauren Holiday attended the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The couple opted for color coordinated looks. Jrue wore a dark teal double-breasted suit and black button-up, while Lauren sported a black suit with blue piping. Lauren added on a pair of patent leather pumps and layered necklaces. Meanwhile, Jrue accessorized with woven loafers and a diamond cross pendant.

Lauren and Jrue Holiday at the 2023 ESPYs on July 12 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

WNBA player Sue Bird presented Jrue and Lauren with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. They were recognized for their charity, the JLH Social Impact Fund, which they founded in 2020. The Holidays have since donated over $3 million to support Black and Brown small businesses and nonprofits, as well as historically Black colleges and universities.

Jrue currently plays basketball for the Milwaukee Bucks, while Lauren was formerly on the United States national women’s soccer team. Jrue and Lauren have been married since 2013, and the couple has two children: a daughter, Jrue Tyler, and a son named Hendrix, born in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Lauren and Jrue Holiday at the 2023 ESPYs on July 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Founded in 1993, the ESPYs celebrate the best athletic talent in the United States and around the world. Honoring players across a variety of sports including baseball, basketball and hockey, pros gather at the annual awards show to salute the best performances of the past year.

The 2023 ceremony, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, is presented by Capital One. Baseball player Liam Hendriks, the United States women’s soccer team and the Buffalo Bills training staff received honorary awards.

Lil Wayne and H.E.R. performed at the event, with the former opening the show and the singing her track “The Journey” as a tribute to the 30th anniversary of Jim Valvano’s V Foundation, which benefits cancer research. MVPs including Dwyane Wade, Angel Reese, Mike Tyson and Damar Hamlin presented awards during the ceremony.