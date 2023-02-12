×
Kansas City Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Does Bold Game-day Dressing in Thom Browne Skirt for Super Bowl 2023 Arrival

The NFL player is the wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: JuJu Smith-Schuster #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LVII at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch on February 09, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Michael Jackson performs during halftime of a 52-17 Dallas Cowboys win over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
ATLANTA, GA - 1994: Country singers, Wynonna Judd (left) and her mother Naomi Judd, perform during the half-time show at the 1994 Atlanta, Georgia, Superbowl XXVII football game at the Georgia Dome. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
29 JAN 1995: TONY BENNETT PERFORMS AT HALF TIME OF THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VERSUS THE SAN DIEGO CHARGERS IN SUPER BOWL XXIX AT JOE ROBBIE STADIUM IN MIAMI, FLORIDA. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT
28 Jan 1996: Diana Ross performs at the halftime show during Super Bowl XXX between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys won the game 27 - 17. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport
View ALL 36 Photos

JuJu Smith-Schuster arrived for the 2023 NFL Super Bowl on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, for the match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, taking a bold approach to game-day dressing.

For the occasion, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver wore a graphic-print shirt with plaid pockets from Mastermind Japan, a gray pleated kilt from Thom Browne and combat boots from Fendi with the monogram logo on the tongue of the boots. He accessorized with a black hat from Kenzo and a black Thom Browne tote bag.

To create his look, Smith-Schuster worked with stylists Vick Michel and Chris Santos. Michel and Santos are also the founders of the lifestyle agency UpNxT.

Smith-Schuster’s journey to the NFL was a long time coming since he was a child. When the football player was 8 years old, he played with Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Youth Football League. He would go on to attend Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California, which was famous for producing future NFL players.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2022, he signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television event of the year, and its entertainment portion drives in just as many viewers and attention as the game. Before the halftime show led by Rihanna, the pregame lineup includes R&B icon Babyface, who will sing “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

For the first time in Super Bowl history, the program included an ASL (American Sign Language) rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by performer Justina Miles, who will also be performing in ASL the music of Rihanna during the halftime show.

