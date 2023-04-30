Julia Fox Opts for Gothic Glamour in Black Corset Dress for White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2023

Julia Fox appeared at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night. Fellow stars like Chrissy Teigen, Fran Drescher and Rosario Dawson were also in attendance.

Fox went avant-garde in a low-cut black dress embellished with tufts of faux fur. The gown’s corset bodice was wrapped in thin velvet ribbons. Fox accessorized with black mesh gloves and flounced leather cuffs. She also carried a black leather purse in the shape of a collared jacket, which also featured a clothes hanger handle.

Julia Fox attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Getty Images

Fox’s dark brunette locks were slicked into a messy updo. Her makeup included a vampy spin on Rococo glamour, featuring white foundation, graphic eyeliner and a glossy violet lip.

Hours earlier, Fox attended CBS News and Politico’s pre-Correspondents’ Dinner reception, where she posed alongside “CBS Evening News” and “60 Minutes” anchor Norah O’Donnell.

Norah O’Donnell and Julia Fox at the CBS News/POLITICO reception on Saturday. CBS via Getty Images

Fox’s podcast, “Forbidden Fruits,” recently launched its second season. The Spotify exclusive is cohosted by actress Niki Takesh. Guests have included models Emily Ratajkowski and Richie Shazam, as well as television personality Amber Rose.

In late March, Fox announced that she’ll be releasing a memoir called “Down the Drain” in October. According to publisher Simon and Schuster, the the book “chronicles [Fox’s] shocking life and unyielding determination to not only survive but achieve her dreams.”

Julia Fox Getty Images

Fox is also set to make her return to the big screen in 2023. She’s been cast alongside Bella Thorne, Gina Gershon, Beverly D’Angelo and Stephen Dorff in the upcoming comedy “The Trainer,” directed by “American History X” auteur Tony Kaye. According to IMDb, the film also features appearances from Gayle King, Paris Hilton, Lenny Kravitz and Gus Van Sant.

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner raises money for the WHCA, which is comprised of journalists who cover the president of the United States. The event also helps the WHCA sponsor scholarships for up-and-coming reporters, as well as fund professional awards for journalistic excellence, which are announced at the annual dinner.