Julia Fox Goes Campy in See-through Dress on the Red Carpet for ‘The Idol’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Julia Fox brought her signature campy style to “The Idol” red carpet during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Monday, donning a head-turning look by Nicolas Jebran.

The model’s gown was in a plastic-like material, with a dramatic slit skirt, a fitted corset and an oversize bow adornment in the back. The sheer look, which was from the designer’s spring 2023 collection titled “La Douche,” was completed with clear platform heels.

Julia Fox at “The Idol” red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

When it came to the face, she added a pop of color and contrast with blue-black lipstick.

Fox has seemingly made sheer looks her go-to while attending this year’s Cannes Film Festival events. To “The Idol’s” premiere after party on Monday, she wore a total sheer dress that mimicked a raincoat with feathery white pom-poms. The star even wore a matching hat with the same feather detail.

On Sunday, to The Art of Elysium’s “Paradis” 25th anniversary presented by Marli, she arrived in an epoxy resin torso by Joanna Prażmo. Styled by Briana Andalore, Fox paired the clear glass-like corset white peplum maxi skirt.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the international film festival is holding its 76th edition this year. Through May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.