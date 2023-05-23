×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Experiencing Fifth Avenue in Different Ways

Fashion

Alberta Ferretti: Resort Show in Emilia-Romagna Region Still On

Eye

Daryl McCormack Talks ‘Twister’ Amid Winning Chopard Trophée

Julia Fox Goes Campy in See-through Dress on the Red Carpet for ‘The Idol’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The "Uncut Gems" actress and model wore a Nicolas Jebran from the designer's spring 2023 collection.

Julia Fox clear dress, cannes film festival red carpet 2023, at "The Idol" red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Marta Lozano at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Ashley Graham at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Ashley Graham at the "Club Zero" Screening & Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.
View ALL 213 Photos

Julia Fox brought her signature campy style to “The Idol” red carpet during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Monday, donning a head-turning look by Nicolas Jebran.

The model’s gown was in a plastic-like material, with a dramatic slit skirt, a fitted corset and an oversize bow adornment in the back. The sheer look, which was from the designer’s spring 2023 collection titled “La Douche,” was completed with clear platform heels.

Julia Fox at "The Idol" red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France.
Julia Fox at “The Idol” red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

When it came to the face, she added a pop of color and contrast with blue-black lipstick.

Related Galleries

Fox has seemingly made sheer looks her go-to while attending this year’s Cannes Film Festival events. To “The Idol’s” premiere after party on Monday, she wore a total sheer dress that mimicked a raincoat with feathery white pom-poms. The star even wore a matching hat with the same feather detail.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Julia Fox attends the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Julia Fox at “The Idol” red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

On Sunday, to The Art of Elysium’s “Paradis” 25th anniversary presented by Marli, she arrived in an epoxy resin torso by Joanna Prażmo. Styled by Briana Andalore, Fox paired the clear glass-like corset white peplum maxi skirt.

Julia Fox at "The Idol" red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France.
Julia Fox at “The Idol” red carpet on May 22 in Cannes, France. Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the international film festival is holding its 76th edition this year. Through May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Julia Fox Wears See-Through Dress at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad