Julia Fox Models Dramatic Denim Dress With Horns Accents at Luis De Javier’s Fall 2023 NYFW Runway

Luis De Javier presented his fall 2023 collection at the Angel Orensanz Foundation during New York Fashion Week.

Julia Fox for Luis de Javier
Julia Fox models for Luis De Javier during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday. Randy Brooke

Julia Fox walked the runway for Luis De Javier during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, wearing a bullhorn-inspired ensemble.

Fox’s dress for the brand’s fall 2023 collection was an ankle-length form-fitting denim corset dress with a small train. The dress was paired with pointy-toe matching denim boots. Arguably, the most notable part of the dress was the two denim bull horns sticking out of the bra cups accenting the dress, which Fox held on to during her walk down the runway. The look was completed with leather gloves.

Julia Fox for Luis de Javier
Julia Fox walks the runway during New York Fashion Week. Randy Brooke

For makeup, Fox was given a dewy look with a matte lip and silver, shimmering eye shadow. Her hair was slicked back and done in a straightened style for an almost post-shower look.

Luis De Javier’s New York Fashion Week runway show marked the London-based designer’s U.S. debut. In addition to Fox, De Javier’s runway show also included Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, actress Jemima Kirke, Eartheater, Asa Akira, Georgia Palmer and Alton Mason. The designer’s sexually charged show was presented by Pornhub.

While Fox is best known as an actress, she is no stranger to the runway. In fall 2022, she walked LaQuan Smith’s runway show, going viral for opening the catwalk in a long black skin-tight gown with cleavage cutouts offset by long sleeves and a turtleneck.

In a December 2021 interview with WWD, De Javier described his designs as representative of the queer community he is designing for. He was also quoted saying his design aesthetic is “sex on legs.”

“I’ve always been really drawn to that daring, skin-tight, showing the skin, very little clothes things, with a lot of technicalities to them,” De Javier told WWD in the interview. “I remember my teacher going through my first sketchbook at fashion school and she was like ‘Oh OK, I see where you’re going.’”

