Julia Fox Embraces Y2K Staples in Low-rise Jeans, Bandeau Top at Diesel’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox arrived at the Diesel fall 2023 runway show in Milan on Wednesday wearing a denim bandeau top and low-rise jeans from the brand.

Fox’s acid-wash green bralette had a crisscross effect and was adorned with the brand’s signature “D” logo hardware in the middle. To coordinate, she wore a pair of blue low-rise jeans with frayed detailing on the pockets and a matching green and denim crop jacket and a pair of denim-colored pointed-toe boots. Her accessories included an ombré denim bag.

The set of the fashion show was surrounded by an avalanche of fiery-red Durex condom boxes — 200,000 to be exact — according to a post from the brand’s Instagram page. Creative director Glenn Martens told WWD the collection was about “safe fun.”

Julia Fox with her son Valentino are seen arriving to the Diesel show during the first day of shows at Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2023. GC Images

Fox worked with makeup artist Luca Cianciolo, who gave her dramatic teal-green eye shadow, stark black eye liner and a glossy pink lip. Fox wore her newly red tresses in a side part. She debuted her new hairstyle on her Instagram last week with part of her caption reading, “As for hair and makeup….I did it myself yeah.” The model brought her son to the show.

Fox‘s attendance at the Diesel runway show comes after the model gave a slew of standout looks for New York Fashion Week. Out of the outfits, the most memorable one was a full Seks look she wore to the brand’s New York party, which featured an orange and black color-blocked cropped jacket with a skunk-inspired textured trim.

Milan Fashion Week takes place this season from Wednesday to Monday. The annual event showcases established and upcoming Italian-based fashion houses and shows from international designers. Notable designers and brands on this season’s calendar include Fendi, Brunello Cucinelli, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Gucci. This season’s Gucci collection marks the first under their new creative director Sabato De Sarno, who succeeds Alessandro Michele.