Louis Vuitton in Talks With Pharrell Williams for Men’s Design Post, According to Reports

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023

Lil Nas X and Ice Spice Share ‘Secrets’ in the Coach Front Row

Julia Fox Gives Edgy Utilitarian Interpretation to Handbag Embellishments at Elena Velez NYFW Fall 2023 Front Row

The model has been making her rounds, attending shows during NYFW.

Julia Fox at the Elena Velez show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13 in New York.
Julia Fox paired delicate details with an edgy aesthetic to Elena Velez‘s fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show.

Julia Fox at the Elena Velez show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13 in New York.

Fox wore a white sheer dress with stark white line detailing along her torso and hips. Underneath her dress, she wore a pair of black panties. On top of her ensemble, she went big, opting for a textured coat with a shag-like texture.

She toted a clear bag donned in condoms, wore flesh-toned gloves and slipped into a pair of white heels with feather-like detailing on the toe. When it came to makeup, Fox channeled an avant-garde look, with white eye shadow over lining her eyes, stark black eye liner and a glossy pink lip. She wore her hair in a middle part.

Julia Fox joins other guests at the Elena Velez show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13 in New York.
Julia Fox joins other guests at the Elena Velez show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13 in New York.

Fox continues to capture the eyes of many in the fashion industry with her style. This week, she attended the Saks NYFW party in an orange and black cropped jacket with a panda-design textured trim. To the Jonathan Simkhai show on Friday, she wore a denim cropped jacket and miniskirt, with a metallic-like shine. Her hair was gray and slicked back into a wet style. Last year, she was tapped to be the face of Knwls‘ fall 2022 campaign, appearing in the shots modeling the British fashion label’s ’90s-and lingerie-inspired pieces, including a textured crop jacket and a sheer black bralette and pants.

New York Fashion Week showcases designers’ new collections for the following season. The majority of fall 2023 runway shows and presentations taking place are affiliated with NYFW: The Shows. This season’s schedule runs from Feb. 10 to 15. Notable designers on the calendar include Michael Kors, Thom Browne, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Siriano and Coach.

