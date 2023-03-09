Julia Garner Channels ’60s Mod Glamour in Cutout Dress for Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Vanities Party

Julia Garner attended Vanity Fair and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on Wednesday, wearing a futuristic ensemble.

In honor of the event celebrating Hollywood’s new guard, the actress wore a sleeveless white cocktail dress with two circle cutouts featuring black circular panel fabric at the bodice from Courrèges. She completed her ’60s Mod-inspired look with white go-go boots.

Julia Garner attends Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood on March 8 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Garner’s look for the event was fresh off the runway from Paris Fashion Week from Courrèges’ fall 2023 runway show. WWD characterized the collection as all about the circle, referencing the geometric shape found in many of the pieces of the brand’s latest collection. “I love a circle: it’s really Courrèges,” the designer said to WWD. “There is no beginning and no end.”

To create her look for the event, Garner worked with her go-to celebrity stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, who has dressed her in brands ranging from Gucci to Prada. Saltzman also works with Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Madeline Brewer.

For hair, Garner opted for a slicked-down style parted and pinned to one side, juxtaposing her futuristic dress with a more Mod-inspired hairstyle.

The past year has been a breakout one for Garner’s acting career. At this year’s Critics Choice Awards in February, she was nominated in two separate categories. Her first nomination was for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for “Inventing Anna,” where she played the title character, Anna Delvey. Her second nomination was for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “Ozark.”

In January, she won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series — Musical-Comedy or Drama for her role in “Ozark.” In August, she won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, also for her role in the show.