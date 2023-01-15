Julia Garner Goes High-low in Vibrant Red Ferragamo Dress With Skims Bandeau Bra at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Julia Garner arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a dress in a bold color choice.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress wore a high-low red dress with a sheer bodice from Ferragamo’s pre-fall 2023 collection, a matching red bandeau from Skims, a diamond necklace and diamond rings from Bulgari and red platform open-toe strappy heels from Stuart Weitzman.

Julia Garner at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 15, in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

Ferragamo’s pre-fall 2023 collection was designed by creative director Maximilian Davis, who took over the helm of the brand in 2022. The pre-fall collection drew inspiration from multiple references, including a Mark Rothko painting for the color palette to Nancy Holt’s Sun Tunnels installations for geometric motifs on leather pieces.

Garner worked with stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, her go-to stylist who has dressed her brands, ranging from Gucci to Prada. Saltzman also works with Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Madeline Brewer.

For makeup, Garner had a bold red lip, blush, light red eyeshadow and eye-popping mascara. For hair, she worked with Bobby Eliot, who parted it down the center and slicked it back.

At this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, Garner is nominated in two separate categories. Her first nomination is for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for “Inventing Anna,” where she played the title character, Anna Delvey. Her second nomination is for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “Ozark.”

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized excellence in film and television on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler served as the show’s host. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

PHOTOS: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals