Julia Garner Goes High-low in Vibrant Red Ferragamo Dress With Skims Bandeau Bra at Critics Choice Awards 2023

The actress is nominated in two separate acting categories at this year's event.

Julia Garner at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Cate Blanchett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Michelle Williams attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Kate Hudson attends Cold Stone Creamery at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Kahala Brands)
Julia Garner arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles wearing a dress in a bold color choice.

In honor of this year’s event, the actress wore a high-low red dress with a sheer bodice from Ferragamo’s pre-fall 2023 collection, a matching red bandeau from Skims, a diamond necklace and diamond rings from Bulgari and red platform open-toe strappy heels from Stuart Weitzman.

Julia Garner wears sheer red dress, at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Garner at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 15, in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

Ferragamo’s pre-fall 2023 collection was designed by creative director Maximilian Davis, who took over the helm of the brand in 2022. The pre-fall collection drew inspiration from multiple references, including a Mark Rothko painting for the color palette to Nancy Holt’s Sun Tunnels installations for geometric motifs on leather pieces.

Garner worked with stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, her go-to stylist who has dressed her brands, ranging from Gucci to Prada. Saltzman also works with Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Madeline Brewer.

For makeup, Garner had a bold red lip, blush, light red eyeshadow and eye-popping mascara. For hair, she worked with Bobby Eliot, who parted it down the center and slicked it back.

At this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, Garner is nominated in two separate categories. Her first nomination is for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for “Inventing Anna,” where she played the title character, Anna Delvey. Her second nomination is for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “Ozark.”

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized excellence in film and television on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler served as the show’s host. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

