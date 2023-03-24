Julia Garner and Husband Mark Foster Coordinate in Black Tailoring at ‘Unstable’ Premiere

Julia Garner arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of Netflix’s “Unstable” on Thursday in Los Angeles taking a formalwear-inspired approach to dressing.

In honor of the series premiere, Garner wore a black vest with a satin lapel and plunging neckline and two pockets paired with classic black tailored trousers. She coordinated the look with T-strap open-toe heeled sandals.

Julia Garner and Mark Foster at the premiere of “Unstable” on March 23 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Garner typically works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman to create her red-carpet looks. Saltzman also works with Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Madeline Brewer.

Garner’s husband Mark Foster joined her on the red carpet. Foster is also in the entertainment industry and is best known as the lead singer of the indie pop band Foster the People. For the premiere, he coordinated with his wife, wearing a head-to-toe black ensemble, including a tailored suit with a black swirl pattern shirt and black loafers with a silver bar.

Julia Garner and Mark Foster at the premiere of “Unstable” on March 23 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Although Garner isn’t starring in “Unstable,” she is well-known for her other Netflix projects. She’s won three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work on “Ozark” in 2019, 2020 and 2022. In 2022, she also received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for “Inventing Anna,” in which she portrayed con artist Anna Delvey.

Garner is in post-production for two films, “The Royal Hotel” and “Apartment 7A.”

The actress also is one of the faces of Gucci’s current campaign for the Horsebit 1955 bag, alongside Hanni and Halle Bailey.

“Unstable” is a comedy series that follows the story of an introverted man who must save his eccentric biotech entrepreneur father and his company from disaster. The series stars father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe. Additional cast members include Aaron Branch, Emma Ferreira and Sian Clifford. The series premieres on Netflix on Thursday.