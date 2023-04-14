Julia Garner Channels Punk Rock Inspiration at James Franco’s Paly Hollywood Collection Launch

Julia Garner joined James Franco and Kyle Lindgren to celebrate the launch of their new apparel collection, Paly Hollywood, on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The actress attended the event with her husband, Mark Foster, channeling punk rock inspiration in her outfit.

Garner wore a T-shirt from their collection featuring a graphic print image of Larry Fortensky and a phone number underneath reading “1 800-555-STAR” done in crackle ink and glitter.

Julia Garner at the Paly Hollywood collection launch party on April 12. Courtesy of Sydney Jackson/BFA

Fortensky is best known as the seventh and final husband of legendary Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor. A former construction worker, the two married in 1991 at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch and divorced five years later.

Details of the T-shirt included minor holes, tears and distressing and a single stitch hem at the waist. Garner paired the T-shirt with a black leather moto biker jacket and skinny black jeans, completing her punk rock-inspired look.

Foster also wore a Paly Hollywood T-shirt with a similar black leather moto jacket as his wife and skinny black jeans.

Paly Hollywood had a soft launch in 2022 with a collection of distressed T-shirts, sweatshirts and hand-knit sweaters titled “Hollywood is Hell,” the graphics of which explored the tragedies, conspiracies and niche heroes of the entertainment industry.

The collection has already found retail partners, including H. Lorenzo, The Webster and Patron of the New. WWD revealed on April 10 that Franco was a cofounder of the brand and his artwork was used for the collection.