×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Emporio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Percy Hynes White Attends First Fashion Show

Julia Roberts Shines in Schiaparelli Starburst Dress at Critics’ Choice Awards 2023

The actress is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in "Gaslit."

Julia Roberts at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Cate Blanchett attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Michelle Williams attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Kate Hudson attends Cold Stone Creamery at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Kahala Brands)
View ALL 71 Photos

Julia Roberts arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, wearing a sparkling dress.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a long-sleeve black dress with embroidery on the sleeves and bodice from Schiaparelli. She accessorized the look with two white gold and diamond rings and dangling diamond earrings from Chopard.

Julia Roberts at the 28th Critics' Choice Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Roberts at the 28th Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk for Variety

In 2021, Roberts became an “ambassadress” for Chopard jewelry, starring in the brand’s Happy Sport campaign.

Related Galleries

“Wearing a truly exquisite piece of jewelry to an event always ups the ante. It takes the glamour factor to the next level,” Roberts told WWD.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Julia Roberts attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Julia Roberts attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Critics Choice

To create her look for the event, Roberts worked with her go-to celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart has dressed Roberts in designers, including Moschino, Thom Browne and Gucci. Stewart also works with Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain.

For makeup, Roberts worked with Genevieve Herr for an elevated natural look featuring a matte pink lip, blush, mascara and smokey eyeshadow. Hairstylist Serge Normant gave her a part down the center with voluminous waves.

The latter half of 2022 was busy for Roberts. She co-starred alongside George Clooney in the romantic comedy, “Ticket to Paradise,” where they played divorced parents trying to talk their daughter out of getting married.

At this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards, Roberts is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in the Starz political thriller “Gaslit.” The series focused on the Watergate scandal that implicated former president Richard Nixon.

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards recognized excellence in film and television on Sunday in Los Angeles. Chelsea Handler served as the show’s host. Some of this year’s nominees include Steven Spielberg, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett and Zendaya.

PHOTOS: Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Julia Roberts Shines in Starburst Dress at Critics Choice Awards 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad