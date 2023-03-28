Julia Roberts Debuts Haircut With ‘70s-style Fringe Waves, Nells Nelson Power Suit at Watches and Wonders Geneva 2023

Julia Roberts showcased a new hairstyle while attending Monday’s Watches and Wonders luxury watch event in Geneva.

(L-R) Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Julia Roberts and Caroline Scheufele at Watches and Wonders Geneva on March 27 in Geneva. AFP via Getty Images

The actress, who is Chopard’s latest global ambassador, debuted a new haircut, with her signature tresses dyed golden brown and chopped into retro-style layers with a fringe bang. Celebrity hairstylist Serge Normant worked on Roberts’ hair, and Highbrow Hippie did the color. Normant has worked with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cindy Crawford and Mariah Carey.

For her outfit, Roberts wore a white three-piece power suit by Nells Nelson, which included a tailored waistcoat with beige buttons. She collaborated with fashion stylist Elizabeth Stewart. At the watch fair, Roberts was joined by Chopard copresidents Caroline and Karl-Friedrich Scheufele.

The seven-day Geneva event will include new releases of watches, celebrity appearances and keynotes from exhibiting brands. Hublot will highlight its latest MP-13 Tourbillon Bi-Axis Retrograde and Van Cleef & Arpels will showcase gem-set pieces. Speaking to WWD, Matthieu Humair, chief executive officer of Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation, said, “Watches and Wonders is not just a fair, it’s a summit to connect the industry, guide it toward the future and show young people what watchmaking is.”

The news of Roberts’ Chopard ambassadorship was announced in March ahead of the first episode of “Chopard Loves Cinema,” a digital series featuring behind-the-scenes moments of Roberts with her favorite Chopard Haute Joaillerie pieces. “Armageddon Time” filmmaker James Gray directs the series, which consists of 12 parts that will be released over the next couple of months.

One of her most memorable moments wearing Chopard was while attending a screening of “Money Monster” during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. She accessorized a black off-the-shoulder Armani Privé gown with a diamond necklace.

Roberts is no stranger to standout fashion looks. At the Critics’ Choice Awards, she wore a long-sleeve black Schiaparelli dress with starburst embroidery on her chest and sleeves. There, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for her role in “Gaslit.” For her “Ticket to Paradise” movie, released on Oct. 21, she arrived at the premiere wearing a custom pink Greta Constantine gown with a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves.