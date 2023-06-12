Julianne Hough Wears Two Botanical-inspired Looks For Tony Awards 2023

Julianne Hough attended the Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday. Hough emceed the ceremony’s preshow with Skylar Astin before cohosting an after party with Darren Criss at The Pebble Bar.

On the pink carpet, Hough wore a floral gown by Carolina Herrera. The high-neck number was belted with a large rosette appliqué and featured a peplum embellishment at the waist. The gown originally appeared on the runway during New York Fashion Week as part of the label’s spring 2023 collection.

Hough accessorized with a satin clutch and pink jewels. The actress and dancer’s blonde tresses were styled in a messy updo, while her makeup included a light pink lip and matching blush.

Julianne Hough attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Steve Eichner for WWD

After the ceremony, Hough changed into a scarlet minidress by Pamella Roland. The pleated tulle frock, adorned with embroidered trim, mimicked the shape of a blooming flower.

Hough favored another updo, this time a slicked-back bun, along with a bold red lip and brown eyeshadow. She also added on a pair of Badgley Mischka white gold and marquise cut diamond cluster earrings.

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough at Tony Awards after party held at Pebble Bar on June 12 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

The Tony Awards have celebrated theater excellence since 1947. Held in New York, the annual ceremony honors the best plays and musicals of the year, including the stars and crew who bring them to life. The 76th annual Tonys occurred on June 11 at the United Palace, with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose taking on hosting duties for a second time. The evening’s top nominees included “Some Like It Hot,” “& Juliet” and “Shucked.”