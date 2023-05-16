×
Julianne Hough Goes Sheer in Bevza Jumpsuit With Seashell Bra Cups to Family Equality’s Night at the Pier

The actress attended the event, which fought against anti-LGBTQ legislation.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Julianne Hough attends Family Equality's Night at the Pier at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Family Equality)
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2023
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2023
Chanel RTW Spring 2023
Coperni RTW Spring 2023
Julianne Hough donned a romantic all-black ensemble to the Family Equality’s Night at the Pier on Monday in New York City, embracing a black Bevza jumpsuit with sheer details.

Hough’s wide-leg jumpsuit featured a strapless sweetheart-style neckline with pleats, which mimicked a seashell bra. The star added a sheer touch with a black mesh bolero.

Julianne Hough at the Family Equality's Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City.
Julianne Hough at the Family Equality’s Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City. Getty Images for Family Equalit

When it comes to her style, Hough often embraces monochromatic looks. In a segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in April, she wore a western-look in a cream shirt and a handmade crochet skirt by The Mannei.

For Pamela Rolland’s fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show in February, she wore a black flounce-sleeve shirt and coordinating pants by the designer. More recently, on May 7, Hough attended her first New York City Ballet Spring Gala, wearing a vintage Vicky Tiel couture 1984 gold lamé corset dress.

Julianne Hough at the Family Equality's Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City.
Julianne Hough at the Family Equality’s Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City. Getty Images for Family Equalit

Hough is mostly known for her career as a dancer, starring on “Dancing With the Stars,” alongside her brother Derek. In 2015, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography, for her “Routine Elastic Heart” performance.

Outside of dancing, Hough also co-owns wine company Fresh Vine Wine, in which she cofounded with Nina Dobrev in 2021.

Julianne Hough at the Family Equality's Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City.
Julianne Hough at the Family Equality’s Night at the Pier on May 15 in New York City. Getty Images for Family Equalit

The Family Equality Council’s annual New York City Gala gathered people to mobilize, hear important updates and celebrate voices in the fight against anti-LGBTQ legislation. Other stars at the event included Katie Holmes and Zac Posen.

