Julianne Hough Goes Backless in Zac Posen Dress at American Ballet Theatre’s Summer Season 2023 Opening Night

Julianne Hough attended the American Ballet Theatre’s summer season 2023 opening night gala and the premiere of “Like Water for Chocolate” on Thursday in New York City, in a vintage Zac Posen glittering champagne dress with a jacquard pattern and a draping cape-like back. Hough accessorized with a clutch bag reminiscent of a seashell.

Julianne Hough at the American Ballet Theatre June Gala at the Metropolitan Opera House on June 22 in New York City. MEGA

Hough’s dress was a 2005 creation by Zac Posen. The designer’s brand was founded in 2001 and shuttered in 2019.

Posen was well known for his well-constructed evening dresses, which were regularly worn by celebrities on the red carpet. “We have dressed everybody, from the biggest stars to emerging talents to royalty. I feel really fortunate to have made clothes they responded to,” he said in an interview with WWD when he announced his business was shuttering.

Julianne Hough at the American Ballet Theatre June Gala at the Metropolitan Opera House on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

In May at the Cannes Film Festival, Gigi Hadid wore a beige strapless Zac Posen gown with a structured silhouette featuring peplum detailing at the hips and a skirt that flared into a subtle mermaid cut.

Posen’s designs were a favorite of other prominent female public figures, including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Naomi Campbell.

The American Ballet Theatre’s summer season runs through July 22 with “Like Water for Chocolate.” The show tells the story of a young Mexican woman named Tita, who is relegated to a solitary life by virtue of birth order and tradition.

Christopher Wheeldon, the choreographer of “Like Water for Chocolate,” is an internationally recognized English ballet choreographer. In 1998, he was named a soloist at the New York City Ballet. In 2015, he won the Tony Award for Best Choreography for the Broadway musical “An American in Paris.”