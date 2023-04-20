Julianne Hough Updates Casual Style With Crochet Skirt for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Julianne Hough appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday, taking a casual approach to talk-show dressing.

The actress wore a cream western-style shirt with a wide collar and slightly oversize sleeves paired with a handmade crochet skirt. Both the top and skirt were from The Mannei. She coordinated the ensemble with nude pointy-toe pumps.

Julianne Hough on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

To create her look for her television appearance, the actress worked with stylist Jennifer Mazur, who is also the stylist to Kat Graham, Olivia Culpo and Nina Dobrev.

Hough often embraces minimalist style. During New York Fashion Week at Pamella Roland’s runway show, the actress wore a formal black jacket with circular flounce sleeves and matching black trousers from the designer, with a pair of classic black pointy-toe pumps. She accessorized with a black top handle bag from Prada.

Julianne Hough and Kelly Clarkson on season four of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Julianne Hough began her career as a dancer, joining the cast of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” in 2007, and won two seasons with her celebrity dance partners Apolo Ohno and Hélio Castroneves. She has received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for outstanding choreography, winning once in 2015 with her brother, Derek. Her first big acting gig was in 2010’s “Burlesque.” She is in pre-production for the TV movie “One Hit Wendy.”

When she’s not appearing on television, Hough helps run her wine company, Fresh Vine Wine. In 2021, she launched the label with Nina Dobrev as her co-owner.