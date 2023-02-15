×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Sustainability

What’s Going On With PFAS in Period Care?

Julianne Hough Does Power Dressing in All-black Outfit for Pamella Roland’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

The actress sat alongside Nicky Hilton Rothschild for the runway show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Julianne Hough attends the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Julianne Hough attends the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Feb. 14 in New York City. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Julianne Hough attended Pamella Roland’s 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14, taking a minimalist approach to power dressing.

The actress wore a black formal jacket with circular flounce sleeves and matching black trousers by Pamella Roland, with a pair of classic black pointy-toe pumps. She accessorized with a black top handle bag from Prada.

To create her look for Pamella Roland’s show, Hough worked with her go-to New York Fashion Week stylist, Jennifer Mazur. Mazur also works with Kat Graham, Olivia Culpo and Nina Dobrev.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Julianne Hough attends the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Julianne Hough attends the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Feb. 14 in New York City. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

For makeup, the actress went for a statement look with bright rose blush, a bold red lip and eye-popping mascara. Her hair was styled in with curtain bangs.

For her fall 2023 collection, Pamella Roland’s creative director Pamella DeVos referenced vegetation, animalia, geological motifs and celestial wonders. The brand is known for its opulent evening gowns carried at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and Moda Operandi.

DeVos said she specifically drew inspiration from a trip she took to the Arctic Circle. The looks she created were designed to evoke an expression of dancing like the northern lights.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Julianne Hough (L) and Pamella Roland attend the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on February 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Julianne Hough and Pamella DeVos attend the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Feb. 14 in New York City. Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Hough has gravitated toward eveningwear designers during her New York Fashion Week adventures, taking in Carolina Herrera and Brandon Maxwell’s shows, too.

When she’s not attending runway shows in support of her favorite designers, Hough is also hard at work on her wine company Fresh Vine Wine. In 2021, Hough launched the label with Mazur’s client Dobrev as her co-owner. Dobrev and Hough met through their hairstylist Riawna Capri, and their fast friendship turned into a wine business.

