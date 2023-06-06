Julianne Hough Embraces White-hot Dressing in Toni Matičevski Gown for New 42’s We Are Family Gala 2023

Julianne Hough added textured details to white-hot dressing at New 42’s We Are Family Gala on Monday in New York City.

Hough’s Toni Matičevski strapless gown included edgy details with metallic feathers along her chest. The number cinched her at the waist before leading into an A-line skirt.

Julianne Hough at the We Are Family Gala Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

The star coordinated her look with a cream-colored clutch and ’60s-style white pointy-toe heels. When it comes to her looks, Hough usually collaborates with stylist Jennifer Mazur.

Hough hosted the event, which celebrates how theater builds connections across generations of families and artists, alongside comedian Rachel Dratch.

Julianne Hough Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

In 2022, Hough launched the wine brand Fresh Vine Wines with her friend and fellow star Nina Dobrev. Their brand produces low-calorie and low-sugar wines.

“We’re two best friends that have a lot in common and we just want to share in the joys of life and the ups and downs and through this last year,” Hough told WWD in 2022. “Especially having time together, and really figuring out who we are, what our enjoyments are, figuring out this life and being able to do that all while having the comfort of a glass of wine in hand and unwinding and chilling out and not feeling like, ‘I’m going to have like a massive hangover tomorrow.’”

Josh Groban and Julianne Hough at the We Are Family Gala Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

Hough is widely known for her dancing career, starring in ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” for four seasons, before appearing as a guest judge on the show in 2021. She has also starred in films “Footloose” and “Rock of Ages.”

The 42nd annual We Are Family Gala included performances by 2023 Tony nominees Betsy Wolfe, Jordan Donica and 2023 Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy. Created by New 42, the gala celebrates the large importance of making theater accessible to all children. Honorees for this year’s gala included Josh Groban, Julie Andrews and children’s book author Emma Walton Hamilton.