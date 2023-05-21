×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: May 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: Katie Holmes Talks Mentoring, Social Media and Facing Her Fears

Eye

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox Celebrate Swimsuit Issue

Business

Kering Makes Donation to Italy’s Emilia Romagna Region Hit by Floods

Julianne Moore Embraces Jewel Tones in Louis Vuitton for ‘May December’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

"May December" marks Moore's fourth film with director Todd Haynes.

Julianne Moore attends the premiere of "May December" at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 20.
Julianne Moore attends the premiere of "May December" at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 20. AFP via Getty Images

Julianne Moore attended the premiere of “May December” at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night in Cannes, France.

The acclaimed actress wore a custom emerald green gown by Louis Vuitton. The high-neck number featured statement shoulders and pleating along the sleeves and skirt. Moore accessorized with diamond-encrusted hoop earrings. Moore was assisted by her longtime stylist, Kate Young. Young’s other A-list clients include Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams and Sophie Turner.

Hairdresser Halley Brisker styled Moore’s auburn locks in simple waves. Her makeup consisted of a coral lip, matching blush and mauve metallic eyeshadow.

Related Galleries

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Cory Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman, Charles Melton attend the "May December" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Cory Michael Smith, Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton attend the premiere of “May December” at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 20. Getty Images

On the red carpet, Moore posed with co-stars Natalie Portman and Charles Melton, as well as the film’s director, Todd Haynes. “May December” follows a famous actress who, in preparation for her latest role, travels to Maine to study a real-life couple. Haynes is known for helming the acclaimed dramas “Dark Waters” and “Carol.”

“May December” marks Moore’s fourth collaboration with Haynes. She previously starred in his films “Safe,” “Wonderstruck” and “Far From Heaven.” The latter earned Moore an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Julianne Moore attends the "May December" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Julianne Moore attends the premiere of “May December” at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 20. Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, The International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Julianne Moore in Louis Vuitton at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad