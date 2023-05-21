Julianne Moore Embraces Jewel Tones in Louis Vuitton for ‘May December’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Julianne Moore attended the premiere of “May December” at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night in Cannes, France.

The acclaimed actress wore a custom emerald green gown by Louis Vuitton. The high-neck number featured statement shoulders and pleating along the sleeves and skirt. Moore accessorized with diamond-encrusted hoop earrings. Moore was assisted by her longtime stylist, Kate Young. Young’s other A-list clients include Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams and Sophie Turner.

Hairdresser Halley Brisker styled Moore’s auburn locks in simple waves. Her makeup consisted of a coral lip, matching blush and mauve metallic eyeshadow.

Cory Michael Smith, Julianne Moore , Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton attend the premiere of “May December” at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 20. Getty Images

On the red carpet, Moore posed with co-stars Natalie Portman and Charles Melton, as well as the film’s director, Todd Haynes. “May December” follows a famous actress who, in preparation for her latest role, travels to Maine to study a real-life couple. Haynes is known for helming the acclaimed dramas “Dark Waters” and “Carol.”

“May December” marks Moore’s fourth collaboration with Haynes. She previously starred in his films “Safe,” “Wonderstruck” and “Far From Heaven.” The latter earned Moore an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Julianne Moore attends the premiere of “May December” at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 20. Getty Images

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, The International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.