Juliette Lewis Glows in Blue Givenchy Dress on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Juliette Lewis made a spring-themed arrival to Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” wearing a vibrant blue Givenchy dress.

Juliette Lewis appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Lewis’ long-sleeved dress came down to her ankles and featured a slight ruching detail along her torso. Styled by duo Dani and Emma, Lewis’ look was completed with a pair of white thigh-high boots. While on the talk show, Lewis talked about some of her most memorable acting roles, including her 1989 film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Juliette Lewis Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Lewis currently stars in “Yellowjackets,” a Showtime series the second season of which premiered last Sunday. The drama chronicles the lives of ex-teen soccer players who previously lived in the wilderness for 19 months. The show also features Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Steven Krueger, while new cast members include Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.

Juliette Lewis appearing “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

To the “Yellowjackets” season two premiere, Lewis wore an Olivier Theyskens dress which incorporated patchwork details and mixed metallic colors. Last November, she attended Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” Los Angeles premiere wearing a plunging black Alexandre Vauthier dress with opera gloves. In December, to a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event, Lewis went for a tailored look, wearing a beige blazer, trousers and waistcoat by Camilla and Marc.

As an actress, Lewis is most known for her ’90s roles in the films “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “Natural Born Killers” and “Cape Fear.” Outside of acting, she is also an alternative rock singer and the lead of the band Juliette and the Licks.