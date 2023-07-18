Jung Kook Channels Y2K Style in Wide-leg Balenciaga Jeans and Plaid Shirt for ‘Elvis Duran and the Morning Show’

Jung Kook of BTS arrived on set at “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” on Monday in New York City, channeling Y2K street style.

The K-pop star wore a white crewneck T-shirt under an oversize blue and black plaid shirt with embellished black trim. He completed the look with wide-leg medium-wash jeans from Balenciaga and Mihara Yasuhiro black and white sneakers.

Jung Kook on “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” on July 17 in New York City. Getty Images

Jung Kook appeared on the radio program to promote his new single, “Seven,” featuring Latto. According to Billboard, the song is 2,000 chart sales behind the current leader on the midweek chart, Dave and Central Lee’s “Sprinter.”

If “Seven” surpasses number eight on the U.K. singles chart, it would make Jung Kook the best-performing solo artist among BTS.

BTS is arguably one of the most popular bands among the K-pop fan base. Their fans, known as the BTS Army, filled bridges during Paris Fashion Week just to catch glimpses of some of the group’s members.

The group has also racked up their share of fashion ambassadorship. In March, Jung Kook was tapped as a global ambassador for Calvin Klein jeans and underwear. The singer made his debut for the brand in a new campaign wearing Calvin Klein’s spring 2023 collections. The campaign was photographed by Park Jong Ha and featured Jung Kook in new styles, including the ’90s Straight denim and Body Jeans, Relaxed Fit Denim Shirt, Oversized Denim Jacket and Relaxed Fit Standard Logo Crewneck Tee.