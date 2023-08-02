2PM’s Junho Embraces Lux Leather Trend at Berluti’s ‘The Great Escape’ Fall 2023 Collection Photo Call

Lee Jun-ho, also known as Junho, arrived at the photo call for Berluti’s “The Great Escape” fall 2023 collection event on Wednesday, embracing the luxe leather trend. The singer of K-pop group 2PM wore a full look from the Italian brand, including a buttery brown leather jacket, a white graphic print T-shirt, black trousers and ombre boots.

Junho of 2PM WireImage

Berluti is known for its luxurious leather offerings, with some of their leather jackets clocking in with high four-figure price tags. The brand, which originally debuted its fall 2023 collection in January, is unveiling the collection, titled “The Great Escape,” in four chapters throughout the season.

WWD characterized Berluti’s fall 2023 collection as a vision of a wardrobe for a man who favors timeless style over seasonal trends. The luxury label has been without a creative director since Kris Van Assche departed in 2021. Since then the brand has kept a relatively low profile and continued releasing collections outside of the traditional Paris Fashion Week calendar.

Junho first came into the public eye when he competed on the South Korean reality competition series “Superstar Survival,” where he also met future 2PM bandmates Taecyeon and Chansung. Junho went on to participate in another reality series, “Hot Blood Men,” where 13 contestants engaged in extreme training to become a member of the boy band One Day. One Day ended up spawning two boy bands, 2AM and 2PM.

The South Korean market has become increasingly important to luxury brands looking to fuel growth. Partnering with K-pop stars has become key for brands trying to tap the market and brands are practically competing with each other to see what K-pop stars they can partner with next.