Jurnee Smollett Dons Monochromatic Look for Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Los Angeles Premiere

The actress attended the red carpet premiere of the Hulu series, joined by Malika Haqq, Angela Rye and Joy-Ann Reid.

Jurnee Smollett at the premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Jurnee Smollett at the premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" on Thursday in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Jurnee Smollett arrived at the “The 1619 Project” Los Angeles premiere on Thursday in a monochromatic look.

Jurnee Smollett at the premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Jurnee Smollett at the premiere of Hulu’s “The 1619 Project.” Michael Buckner for Variety

She wore a sweater with a mock neckline under a bustier top, and a black miniskirt with dramatic pleating. She paired the look with thigh-high black boots by Le Silla.

Smollett opted for a classic makeup look with a matte-red lip and a touch of blush. She wore her hair parted down the middle, with loose curls down to her waist.

Jurnee Smollett at the premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Jurnee Smollett at the premiere of Hulu’s “The 1619 Project.” Michael Buckner for Variety

Smollett usually works with Alexandra Mandelkorn for her red carpet looks. Mandelkorn has also outfitted Janelle Monáe, Alexandra Shipp and Christina Ricci.

Smollett attended the premiere among a number of other A-listers, including Nikole Hannah-Jones and Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey serves as one of the executive producers of the limited docuseries, which is an expansion of the book of the same name created by Hannah-Jones. It centers around explaining how the legacy of slavery shapes different aspects of contemporary American life. It premiered on Hulu Thursday with two episodes. The rest of the series will be released with two episodes each week.

Jurnee Smollett at the premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles.
Jurnee Smollett Michael Buckner for Variety

Earlier this month, Smollett wore an embellished jacquard top, matching leggings and an oversized gray vest to W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner. To the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala in October, she went big, wearing a red dress with a leaflet motif throughout and a huge wide-brim hat.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

