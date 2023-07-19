Justin Guarini Takes the ‘Good Morning America’ Stage in Prince Charming Costume to Perform Britney Spears Hits From ‘Once Upon a One More Time’

Justin Guarini took the stage on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday in New York to perform Britney Spears hits from the jukebox musical “Once Upon a One More Time.” The new show, which debuted on Broadway in June, retells classic fairytales through a feminist lens.

Guarini and his costar Briga Heelan covered Spears’ “Circus” with an entire crew of background dancers. The former “American Idol” runner-up, who plays Prince Charming in “Once Upon a One More Time,” wore a costume of navy suspenders and a cropped beaded blazer with epaulettes.

Justin Guarini and Briga Heelan on “Good Morning America” on July 18 in New York. GC Images

Heelan channeled her role as Cinderella in a sparkling blue dance costume, which consisted of a sequined zip-up long-sleeve crop top and shorts with a tulle train.

“Once Upon a One More Time” first premiered in Chicago in 2020 before moving to Washington, D.C., the following year. Both Guarini and Heelan were part of the original cast.

This isn’t Guarini’s first time on Broadway: He’s previously appeared in productions of the Green Day jukebox musical “American Idiot,” “Wicked” and “In Transit.” Heelan’s résumé includes roles in television shows like “Love,” “Modern Family” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” “Once Upon a One More Time” marks her Broadway debut.

“It’s a party every night in the audience,” Guarini told “Good Morning America” of performing in the musical. “It’s hands down one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

Guarini competed against Kelly Clarkson on the first season of “American Idol” in 2002. Following his appearance on the reality show, Guarini released two albums and costarred with Clarkson in the 2003 romantic comedy “From Justin to Kelly.”

Spears is releasing her memoir “The Woman in Me” this October. In the new book, Spears will open up about her conservatorship and motherhood. “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president at Gallery Books, told People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”