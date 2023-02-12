×
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Super Bowl ASL Interpreter Justina Miles Goes Viral With High-energy Signing of Rihanna’s Halftime Show Performance

The TikTok creator made history at the big game, becoming the first female deaf performer to be involved in a halftime show.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Justina Miles performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in American Sign Language prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Justina Miles made a splash at the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. The ASL interpreter went viral on social media for her enthusiastic signing of Rihanna’s halftime show performance, with viewers glued to the screen.

The interpreter joined Troy Kotsur and Colin Denny in signing the performances for this year’s big game. Her standout performance, however, was during the halftime show, where she delivered the songs with flare, rhythm and emotion while Rihanna gave energy.

For her outfit, she went for a one-shoulder black floor-length dress. Her makeup included smokey eyeshadow, sharp eyeliner and a glossy lip.

Rihanna wore a bespoke Loewe boiler suit with a red bodysuit and breastplate by the British designer Jonathan Anderson and a coat by Alaïa. She coordinated with MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon collaboration.

Miles also signed Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Justina Miles performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in American Sign Language prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Justina Miles performs “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in American Sign Language prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12 Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

Miles became the first female deaf performer to be involved in a halftime show. This isn’t the first time Miles has wowed many with her signing skills. She went viral on TikTok in 2020, for her video signing Lil Kim’s 1997 single “Crush on You.” The short clip was a part of the TikTok trending hashtag #crushonyouchallenge.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Getty Images

The Super Bowl is known to be one of the most-watched television events of the year, and its entertainment portion drives just as many viewers and attention as the game. The pregame lineup included R&B icon Babyface, who sang “America the Beautiful,” while country music star Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem. Rihanna performed during the halftime show in a bespoke boiler suit with a red bodysuit and breastplate by British designer Jonathan Anderson. Halfway through her performance, she slipped into a matching fiery-red Alaia coat with gloves.

