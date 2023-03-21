Justine Lupe Goes Classic in Velvet Black Dress for ‘Succession’ Season Premiere With Alan Ruck

Justine Lupe attended the season four premiere of HBO’s hit series “Succession” on Tuesday in New York City, wearing a black velvet dress with a corset-style bodice. She coordinated the look with black peep-toe heels.

Justine Lupe and Alan Ruck at the season four premiere of “Succession” on March 20 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Lupe’s costar Alan Ruck joined the actress on the red carpet for numerous photo ops. The two play a couple in the show, and spoiler alert: leaked photos have shown their characters appear to get married in the upcoming season.

For the premiere, Ruck wore a navy blue pinstripe suit and a white striped button-up shirt. He accessorized the look with a blue pattern pocket square and dark brown lace-up shoes.

Justine Lupe and Alan Ruck at the season four premiere of “Succession” on March 20 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Lupe and Ruck have been a part of Succession’s cast since the show’s first season. For the first two seasons, Lupe was a recurring character before getting promoted to series regular beginning with season three. Ruck has been a main cast member for the entirety of the show’s run.

In a 2021 interview with WWD, Lupe disclosed her pride in playing the character Willa saying, “I’m very endeared to Willa. I think she’s pretty complex. I like the level of delusion that she has, the level of pride that she has. I like her trajectory, the way that she’s pretty vulnerable in the last season with this play going completely off the track. And I love her relentlessness of getting back on the horse.”

“Succession” season four marks the end of the hit HBO Max drama. Available for streaming on Sunday, the series centers on the Roy family, the owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The family members fight for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family’s patriarch, Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox. The show features an all-star cast including Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Since its debut in 2018, “Succession” has won 13 Primetime Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes.